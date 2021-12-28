VIDEO: Tua hits Mack Hollins on a 40 yd deep ball in stride.

normaldude
Unfortunately, Mack Hollins fell down. But Tua's deep-ball-in-stride throw was on target.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJMdF8GYwTU
Can always count on you.It was a great throw, but Hollins definitely slowed down and adjusted to it. It was in stride because of that.
I'll admit I'm disappointed in a few throws tonight.Can always count on you.
Maybe but not on that one.I'll admit I'm disappointed in a few throws tonight.
Big Tua fan here, but he’s right. It was both a great throw and required Hollins to slow down—like he said. He had like 0.5 seconds to get it off, it was a fantastic throw given the circumstances. But it wasn’t perfectly in stride.Can always count on you.
Ya those penalties (including the BS ones) really killed a lot of momentum for us tonight.Great Great win.
Way to go defense. Phenomenal game.
Offense was held back by penalties and bad spots.
Tua bounced back again after a bad throw.
We will need more offense next week.
Great Great win.
Serious question. Is there a scenario Miami can clinch a spot next week?