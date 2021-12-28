 VIDEO: Tua hits Mack Hollins on a 40 yd deep ball in stride. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

VIDEO: Tua hits Mack Hollins on a 40 yd deep ball in stride.

Austin Tatious

He has a knack for catching the ball down the field on the sideline. Its too many times to be a coincidence.

He has terrible hips and has zero shiftiness so you don’t want him in the middle of the field. But down the sideline, go for it.
 
GRYPHONK

Great Great win.

Way to go defense. Phenomenal game.

Offense was held back by penalties and bad spots.

Tua bounced back again after a bad throw.

We will need more offense next week.

Great Great win.

Serious question. Is there a scenario Miami can clinch a spot next week?
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Ya those penalties (including the BS ones) really killed a lot of momentum for us tonight.

And no, we can't clinch next week. Even if EVERY game went our way, we'd still be about 67% chance to make the playoffs. However, there's a fairly realistic scenario where we could lose to Tennessee, beat New England, and get in...would need several games to go just right, but most of them look like they could/should.
 
