View from the other side -- Broncos fans week 3

Just a few comments from a Broncos forum. They don't seem a bad sort of fan....

Tua should start throwing right hand..that's the only way..the game will be competitive.

I predicted 42 17......
Close
Then again, I could still be waaaaay off

Well… we stupidly didn’t even interview this ball boy

Oh look, they do have a punter!!

69? Nice

i jokingly thought to myself at the half they might get 70... While taking a dump might i add…

A former ball boy just showed us pitty...wow just wow
