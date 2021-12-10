 Vikes Helped NOW We Want These Teams To Win Week 14 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vikes Helped NOW We Want These Teams To Win Week 14

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Skoal. The Vikes helped us bang the Steelers down just a half notch ahead of us. There a bajillion different outcomes so you can pretty much draw a path for us to the playoffs as long as we win out or only lose one regardless who wins at this point. But, it seems to be getting clearer. Right now we are 6-7 and essentially the #13 seed for 7 spots. Here is who is ahead of us in the hunt:

1639141441153.pngHere is who is ahead of them: 1639141524138.png

So this week, Cleveland (home) #11 seed plays #3 seed Ravens CLE favored by 2.5. Broncos #12 see play Lions Broncos favored by 10 and location is meaningless. Raiders #9 seed play Chiefs (home) favored by 9.5. Colts are off. Bills #7 seed play the Bucs (home) favored by 3.5. Bengals #6 (home) seed play 49ers favored by 1.5. So that's who is in our way.

We really want:
49ers to beat Bengals
Ravens to beat the Browns
Lions to beat Broncos (unlikely)
Chiefs to beat Raiders
Bucs to beat Bills

It is very possible (and currently predicted) that we will go into next week with a tied record with Browns and Raiders. Depending upon how it pans out we could be in the 11th spot with 4 games to go. It's a marathon people. Go Phins.
 
P

Pitbull13

I can see at least half of those games to go our way.
Bucs, cheifs, ravens could all win.
 
Bopkin02

andyahs said:
Some of those teams are hard to root for.

We need the niners to lose for a better draft pick too.
I always look at those games as a win-win, to stay positive. I'd rather be in the playoffs, but if San Fran loses, draft consolation prize.
Not too many games work out with a positive either way.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

At this point, there are so many teams to root against.

Obviously, it's about Miami taking care of business. Get to 7-7 after the bye. Keep winning and the Dolphins chances get better and better.
 
lynx

With the Ravens tough schedule and since we have their tiebreaker it might make sense for us to have the Browns or Bengals to win the division and put them down in the wildcard
 
Nappy Roots

If we go to Nawlins and beat them, ill start worrying about who else needs to lose the final two weeks. For now it is whoever is playing Jets, Pats, Bills and Niners.
 
