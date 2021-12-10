Vikes Helped NOW We Want These Teams To Win Week 14

Fin-Loco
Fin-Loco
Skoal. The Vikes helped us bang the Steelers down just a half notch ahead of us. There a bajillion different outcomes so you can pretty much draw a path for us to the playoffs as long as we win out or only lose one regardless who wins at this point. But, it seems to be getting clearer. Right now we are 6-7 and essentially the #13 seed for 7 spots. Here is who is ahead of us in the hunt:
Here is who is ahead of them:
So this week, Cleveland (home) #11 seed plays #3 seed Ravens CLE favored by 2.5. Broncos #12 see play Lions Broncos favored by 10 and location is meaningless. Raiders #9 seed play Chiefs (home) favored by 9.5. Colts are off. Bills #7 seed play the Bucs (home) favored by 3.5. Bengals #6 (home) seed play 49ers favored by 1.5. So that's who is in our way.
We really want:
49ers to beat Bengals
Ravens to beat the Browns
Lions to beat Broncos (unlikely)
Chiefs to beat Raiders
Bucs to beat Bills
It is very possible (and currently predicted) that we will go into next week with a tied record with Browns and Raiders. Depending upon how it pans out we could be in the 11th spot with 4 games to go. It's a marathon people. Go Phins.
