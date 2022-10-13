DolphinsTalk
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Vikings-Dolphins Preview & Dolphins QB Situation - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike and Ian are back with a lot to talk about in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the current Dolphins’ quarterback situation and how Skylar Thompson is going to be the starter this week per Mike McDaniel. We have the latest on Tua and where...
dolphinstalk.com