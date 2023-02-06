 Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
3,908
Reaction score
5,826
Age
59
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Welcome to the end of the overrated Vikings dynasty over the past few years. I'm guessing they won't make the playoffs again for many years.
 
phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
136
Reaction score
234
Age
46
Location
san diego
so much for the cards HC job. i would be petrified of hiring flores to do anything. if an HC, and hire him as DC, would be afraid he would be impossible to work with and wouldnt listen to any input. if an owner would be afraid that if it wasnt working out, and i wanted to fire him in two years, he would sue me! plus would also worry he is impossible and wont take any feedback
 
Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
427
Reaction score
1,418
Location
Midwest
Minnesota switched from a 4-3 to 3-4 base defense last season in Donatell’s first (and last) year. With LBs Jordan Hicks and Erik Kendricks as rumored trade/cut targets, I wonder if Andrew Van Ginkle would make the journey to MN?

He performed well in Flo’s defense; he also grew up in Iowa and played college ball at Wisconsin. If yes, it may mean compensatory pick for Fins in 2024.

Nothing but a wild-ass guess.
 
