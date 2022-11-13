Vikings Just Helped Phins To #1 In AFCE

Fin-Loco








Looks like a girls arm ... man she needs to shave those pitsBills are 0-2 and Josh Allen has thrown 4 red zone picks since BillsMafia got this tattooView attachment 122710
That Vikings game was wild, it was the best 2 minutes of football I have ever seen.
The Bills came up short thanks to their all world QB.
Miami's game was great but I certainly think the drama of Jefferson's incredible catch, the GL stand, and then the fumbled snap was a very special short period of football. No one short section of Miami's great comeback versus the Ravens matches solely with that.Really?
Better than any 2 mins in that Baltimore game 4th quarter?
Better then the last 2 mins of the KBLC, Buffalo playoff game?
I thought it was hilarious the announcers saying it was the best game of the season
Guess they forgot the Baltimore Miami game
Not knocking you. These things are subjective. It was a great 2 mins though
Miami's game was great but I certainly think the drama of Jefferson's incredible catch, the GL stand, and then the fumbled snap was a very special short period of football. No one short section of Miami's great comeback versus the Ravens matches solely with that.