 Vikings Just Helped Phins To #1 In AFCE

Vikings Just Helped Phins To #1 In AFCE

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

American Football GIF by Minnesota Vikings
 
finmann

finmann

That Vikings game was wild, it was the best 2 minutes of football I have ever seen.

The Bills came up short thanks to their all world QB.
 
G

GRYPHONK

finmann said:
That Vikings game was wild, it was the best 2 minutes of football I have ever seen.

The Bills came up short thanks to their all world QB.
Really?

Better than any 2 mins in that Baltimore game 4th quarter?

Better then the last 2 mins of the KBLC, Buffalo playoff game?

I thought it was hilarious the announcers saying it was the best game of the season

Guess they forgot the Baltimore Miami game

Not knocking you. These things are subjective. It was a great 2 mins though
 
S

Sirspud

GRYPHONK said:
Really?

Better than any 2 mins in that Baltimore game 4th quarter?

Better then the last 2 mins of the KBLC, Buffalo playoff game?

I thought it was hilarious the announcers saying it was the best game of the season

Guess they forgot the Baltimore Miami game

Not knocking you. These things are subjective. It was a great 2 mins though
Miami's game was great but I certainly think the drama of Jefferson's incredible catch, the GL stand, and then the fumbled snap was a very special short period of football. No one short section of Miami's great comeback versus the Ravens matches solely with that.
 
andyahs

andyahs

GRYPHONK said:
Really?

Better than any 2 mins in that Baltimore game 4th quarter?

Better then the last 2 mins of the KBLC, Buffalo playoff game?

I thought it was hilarious the announcers saying it was the best game of the season

Guess they forgot the Baltimore Miami game

Not knocking you. These things are subjective. It was a great 2 mins though
Yes it was great because the Bills lost.
 
Sirspud said:
Miami's game was great but I certainly think the drama of Jefferson's incredible catch, the GL stand, and then the fumbled snap was a very special short period of football. No one short section of Miami's great comeback versus the Ravens matches solely with that.
No doubt.

My bad if it came across snarky. That's why I threw in it's subjective.

It definitely was exciting.
 
