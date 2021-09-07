 Vince Biegel cut | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vince Biegel cut

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

About damn time! This guy was always injured and took up a roster spot. Time to give it to someone who will see the field.
Dolphins release Vince Biegel off injured reserve - ProFootballTalk

Linebacker Vince Biegel‘s chances of playing for the Dolphins came to an end when they placed him on injured reserve this summer, but he could have a chance to play for someone else. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Dolphins released Biegel off that list on Tuesday. Biegel...
Feverdream

Feverdream

He did okay... he got some money to try a comeback and we were willing to give it to him since he was injured in our service.

Now he can try to get healthy and latch on somewhere... he's a journeyman and I doubt if he'll ever end up anywhere for long.
 
bane

bane

He was on injured list so he wasn’t actually taking a spot on the 53 man roster.
 
1972forever

I really liked him when he first came to the team but once he had his first injury he just wasn’t the same player and his latest injury ended his time with the Fins.
 
