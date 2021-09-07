Vince Biegel cut

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
About damn time! This guy was always injured and took up a roster spot. Time to give it to someone who will see the field.
Dolphins release Vince Biegel off injured reserve - ProFootballTalk
Linebacker Vince Biegel‘s chances of playing for the Dolphins came to an end when they placed him on injured reserve this summer, but he could have a chance to play for someone else. The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Dolphins released Biegel off that list on Tuesday. Biegel...
www.google.com