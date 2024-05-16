Visiting Miami/Hard Rock

YorkshirePhin
Active Roster
Hi guys!
My family and I are headed over from the UK in October......sadly the schedule release has our bye week and Colts away game during our stay! Is it still worth a trip to see the stadium? Or are there any other Dolphins related activities you would suggest during our stay?
It's out first time in Florida so want to make the most of it and let my kids see as much Dolphins related stuff as possible!
Thanks
