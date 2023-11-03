 Vote for SALUTE TO FERGUSON | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vote for SALUTE TO FERGUSON

Dolphins long-snapper Blake Ferguson has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

The finalists for the award will be announced in January, with the winner to be revealed during the NFL Honors show in February.



https://www.nfl.com/causes/salute/nominees/2023/vote
 
