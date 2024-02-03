 Vrabel? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vrabel?

13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
37,061
Reaction score
123,849
Location
Institutionalized in PA
I'm not sure I would go in that direction. He'll want to be a head coach again and he'll get offers next year. He's still getting paid so there's no urgency for him to immediately jump back in. I think that would be a short-term stop-gap and we don't need that right now. The only way I see that happening is if they tell him he's next in line for the HC job if they move on from McDaniel. He would be the HC in waiting but that time may never come. I don't think he would do that anyway...

1706966137996.png

https://phinphanatic.com/posts/form...ed-to-the-miami-dolphins-why-not-01hnm19x5kzf
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom