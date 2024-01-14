Ray R
How about interviewing Vrable for OC, assuming no one hires him for as their HC?
Just a thought.
Just a thought.
LOL. Vrabel is a defensive guy. Also, he will be one of the most appealing HC available. The guy is the best looking girl at the dance. You aren't getting him as your side piece. Get real.
That Vrabel win reminded me of Shula - it wasn’t pretty but he got it done! My goodness we had a 14 lead w 4 minutes left and we completely crumbled - that loss was our season! We could be playing the Steelers in Miami but instead we played the Chiefs in 4 degree weather! I was miserable just watching the players in that weather…This has to be a troll.
I was just about to step into the shower, but was laughing so hard while trying to floss that I had to come back to post about this again.
We just witnessed Vrabel absolutely school Mike McDaniel a few weeks ago with a substantially less talented roster. But, you think its possible that Vrabel would come to Miami to bring McDaniel his coffee? GET REAL!
Vrable was a linebacker...
Fans wanted a good b/u qb because they were sure Tua wouldn't make it through the season - they were wrong.