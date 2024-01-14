 Vrable for OC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vrable for OC

This has to be a troll.

I was just about to step into the shower, but was laughing so hard while trying to floss that I had to come back to post about this again.

We just witnessed Vrabel absolutely school Mike McDaniel a few weeks ago with a substantially less talented roster. But, you think its possible that Vrabel would come to Miami to bring McDaniel his coffee? GET REAL!
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
LOL. Vrabel is a defensive guy. Also, he will be one of the most appealing HC available. The guy is the best looking girl at the dance. You aren't getting him as your side piece. Get real.
My observations as to which former coaches go where, has been tempered by actual owner selections. What may seem obvious to mere mortals does not always align with owners' choices.

"Get Real" Say's a guy self-named as "Orange Fin Bad"?
Any relation to "Orange Peels Gone Bad"?
I just couldn't resist that one. - LOL
 
Orange Fin Bad said:
That Vrabel win reminded me of Shula - it wasn’t pretty but he got it done! My goodness we had a 14 lead w 4 minutes left and we completely crumbled - that loss was our season! We could be playing the Steelers in Miami but instead we played the Chiefs in 4 degree weather! I was miserable just watching the players in that weather…

The dolphins are the biggest NFL disappointment of the league hands down..the amount of talent on this team was stunning….

The redskins we’re giving away d line talent at trade deadline - w the right rotation of guys you may have prevented injuries and had a real Super Bowl run..

Fans wanted a real tight end - we were right - fans wanted a real center ( at least to back up Connor Williams) - we were right - fans wanted a rb that could get the tough yards when the world KNOWS you’re running - we were right!

What’s wrong w an organization that doesn’t do these very doable things? It’s weird!!
 
Retnuhrace said:
Vrable was a linebacker...
So, he understands offenses, that's a good thing for us.
But, but, but he understands defenses too, that's a good thing for us.

As a "former" HC who has beaten us, he has some insight into our situation.

Just remember, many former HC's end up as OC's and DC's when they come back into the league!

Don't oversimplify.
Ray is Right - again. - LOL
 
Vrabel is a defensive guy, Ray. His PROBLEM as a HC is the offense lol.

I’d take him over McDumb in a heartbeat though, but he would require a HIGH END offensive coordinator to come with him. He’s one of like 6 coaches this year who coached circles around our nerdy buffoon.
 
Fans wanted a good b/u qb because they were sure Tua wouldn't make it through the season - they were wrong.
 
Sherif said:
Fans wanted a good b/u qb because they were sure Tua wouldn't make it through the season - they were wrong.
And fortunately he made it through the season to show us who he really is down the stretch. We know who he is now.
 
