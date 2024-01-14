Vrable for OC

Orange Fin Bad said: This has to be a troll.



I was just about to step into the shower, but was laughing so hard while trying to floss that I had to come back to post about this again.



We just witnessed Vrabel absolutely school Mike McDaniel a few weeks ago with a substantially less talented roster. But, you think its possible that Vrabel would come to Miami to bring McDaniel his coffee? GET REAL! Click to expand...

That Vrabel win reminded me of Shula - it wasn’t pretty but he got it done! My goodness we had a 14 lead w 4 minutes left and we completely crumbled - that loss was our season! We could be playing the Steelers in Miami but instead we played the Chiefs in 4 degree weather! I was miserable just watching the players in that weather…The dolphins are the biggest NFL disappointment of the league hands down..the amount of talent on this team was stunning….The redskins we’re giving away d line talent at trade deadline - w the right rotation of guys you may have prevented injuries and had a real Super Bowl run..Fans wanted a real tight end - we were right - fans wanted a real center ( at least to back up Connor Williams) - we were right - fans wanted a rb that could get the tough yards when the world KNOWS you’re running - we were right!What’s wrong w an organization that doesn’t do these very doable things? It’s weird!!