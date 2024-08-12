 Vs Commanders - what you’d like to see from Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vs Commanders - what you’d like to see from Miami

For me…
- a clear separation about who QB2 will be;
- what moves Grier makes to shore up positions now affected by injuries in second squad;
- whether the D continues to dominate and take the next step in the development of its identity. Get to the QB and put hands on people;
- whether Cracraft continues to show he should be on the field in more plays with the ones (he should be in my view);
- whether the Oline can step up and be as solid as the ones.
 
Tua handing off and carrying out fakes



Vanilla to the highest level

Back up Qb situation


Mcmorris Campbell Maye comp

Whether or not Bonner is better than cam smith
 
