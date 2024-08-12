Vs Commanders - what you’d like to see from Miami

fin007
For me…
- a clear separation about who QB2 will be;
- what moves Grier makes to shore up positions now affected by injuries in second squad;
- whether the D continues to dominate and take the next step in the development of its identity. Get to the QB and put hands on people;
- whether Cracraft continues to show he should be on the field in more plays with the ones (he should be in my view);
- whether the Oline can step up and be as solid as the ones.
