 Vs. Cowboys 2023/12/24 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Vs. Cowboys 2023/12/24

Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

Hello all,

I'm contemplating coming down for this game with my family. I'd likely be the only one getting tickets as the cost of the trip is going to exceed $10K as is, and I don't think my wife or daughters will really care if they attend the game.


The plan is to drive down to Miami in as short as time possible then to attend the game. After that, a trip through the everglades (briefly) and then the keys. Disney on the way home with possibly a stop in NYC for New Year's Eve.

I don't mind day tripping to Key west but the real issue is finding a reasonable place to stay where the family can hit the beach or stay poolside. I'd also like to golf. Is key largo a good place to stay or is there something more reasonable out there? I'd like somewhere safe and relatively inexpensive. Thanks for your help.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Key Largo is fine. It's safe as any but not particularly cheap. You may want to reconsider Key West as a day trip. That's more drive time than time there in a day. TBH, there isn't a whole lot there so a few hours might be enough anyway.
 
Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

I am/was considering spending a few nights at key west but I figure it's going to be tremendously expensive to stay. I've seen the keys but thought it would be cool for the young girls. Maybe I'm better off north of Miami?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
I don't think there's much difference in cost from Miami to West Palm as long as you steer clear of the "elites" like South Beach. If you want the ocean, you're going to pay.

Best to call around, or do some web surfing. One thing for sure, reservations on line through a travel site are cheaper than just showing up in a lot of cases.
 
