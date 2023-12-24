Vs. Cowboys 2023/12/24

Hello all,



I'm contemplating coming down for this game with my family. I'd likely be the only one getting tickets as the cost of the trip is going to exceed $10K as is, and I don't think my wife or daughters will really care if they attend the game.





The plan is to drive down to Miami in as short as time possible then to attend the game. After that, a trip through the everglades (briefly) and then the keys. Disney on the way home with possibly a stop in NYC for New Year's Eve.



I don't mind day tripping to Key west but the real issue is finding a reasonable place to stay where the family can hit the beach or stay poolside. I'd also like to golf. Is key largo a good place to stay or is there something more reasonable out there? I'd like somewhere safe and relatively inexpensive. Thanks for your help.