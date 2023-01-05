W/L vs talent

fansinceGWilson said: The more I consider this, the more annoyed I get. Just my take and I'd like (and know I'll get) opinions.

Before I start, I'll be including injured players and those who don't 'fit' in Miami. And I'll be including 'average' players in my list of talent since, by definition, half the teams in the NFL have to have below average players, which means although upgrades are possible, there is still talent. Even top teams have a number of below average players.

On O, Armstead, Williams, Hunt, TT, Hill, waddle, Gesicki. Tempted to include JWJ.

On D, Wilkins, Seiler, Phillips, Chubb, Ingram, Baker (no, he isn''t trash), X, Needham, BrJones, Holland. Tempted to include KK.

BTW, yes, I know Miami has a few bottom-dweller in the talent world.



A few comments. There are enough weapons and a talented QB Miami should be scoring more than ~20ppg in last 5 games.

Posted elsewhere, for all the JUSTIFIED complaints ABOUT the D, they are allowing about what the opposing O's score on average.

Which means, I'm more inclined to believe coaching is more of a concern than lack of talent. Click to expand...

Actually though coaching has not pulled their weight, the Defense is the biggest reason Miami has had issues in this losing streak.Scoring 20.8 on offense in last 5 games is acceptable, but allowing 27.4 on defense is very unacceptable.Now yes, many blame Boyer for this, as do I a bit, but it's not close to all on him. Most of the secondary is out, with our supposed best corner in Howard not playing close to how he normally plays because of nagging injury...we have pretty good to special pass-rushers, yet opponants don't come close to feeling the pressure they normally should...finally tackling is a joke, and though most of that can go to coaching, these are not children learning how to play the game, by now they should know how to beat the blocks and get to the QB/RB, and they should know how to get a hold, and tackle the play maker on offense.Every time they fail to hold an opponant on 3rd down, they should feel ashamed, and feel a fire inside them coming on that they will not as a defense let that happen again. If what they are being taught at practice by Boyer and the other coaches is not enough, then they should take matters into their own hands and work on their deficiencies on their own or unit after or before practice.