W/L vs talent

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Club Member
The more I consider this, the more annoyed I get. Just my take and I'd like (and know I'll get) opinions.
Before I start, I'll be including injured players and those who don't 'fit' in Miami. And I'll be including 'average' players in my list of talent since, by definition, half the teams in the NFL have to have below average players, which means although upgrades are possible, there is still talent. Even top teams have a number of below average players.
On O, Armstead, Williams, Hunt, TT, Hill, waddle, Gesicki. Tempted to include JWJ.
On D, Wilkins, Seiler, Phillips, Chubb, Ingram, Baker (no, he isn''t trash), X, Needham, BrJones, Holland. Tempted to include KK.
BTW, yes, I know Miami has a few bottom-dweller in the talent world.
A few comments. There are enough weapons and a talented QB Miami should be scoring more than ~20ppg in last 5 games.
Posted elsewhere, for all the JUSTIFIED complaints ABOUT the D, they are allowing about what the opposing O's score on average.
Which means, I'm more inclined to believe coaching is more of a concern than lack of talent.
Before I start, I'll be including injured players and those who don't 'fit' in Miami. And I'll be including 'average' players in my list of talent since, by definition, half the teams in the NFL have to have below average players, which means although upgrades are possible, there is still talent. Even top teams have a number of below average players.
On O, Armstead, Williams, Hunt, TT, Hill, waddle, Gesicki. Tempted to include JWJ.
On D, Wilkins, Seiler, Phillips, Chubb, Ingram, Baker (no, he isn''t trash), X, Needham, BrJones, Holland. Tempted to include KK.
BTW, yes, I know Miami has a few bottom-dweller in the talent world.
A few comments. There are enough weapons and a talented QB Miami should be scoring more than ~20ppg in last 5 games.
Posted elsewhere, for all the JUSTIFIED complaints ABOUT the D, they are allowing about what the opposing O's score on average.
Which means, I'm more inclined to believe coaching is more of a concern than lack of talent.