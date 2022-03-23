Waddle and Hill among fastest starting WRs?

Sirspud
Where will these guys rank? Not just jn the league but period? I don't know how many duos have ever included two guys in the upper echelon of speed who were also great receivers, not just burners (sorry AL Davis).
If the line can hold up we can do some amazing play designs to get guys moving in space.
