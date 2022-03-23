 Waddle and Hill among fastest starting WRs? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle and Hill among fastest starting WRs?

Where will these guys rank? Not just jn the league but period? I don't know how many duos have ever included two guys in the upper echelon of speed who were also great receivers, not just burners (sorry AL Davis).

If the line can hold up we can do some amazing play designs to get guys moving in space.
 
To have that much talented speed on the outside as well as a seam threat like Mike G is gonna be a handful.
 
I made thus thread without remembering we had signed Cedrick Wilson too. Not necessarily a burner like those two but another playmaker in place.
 
Sirspud said:
Where will these guys rank? Not just jn the league but period? I don't know how many duos have ever included two guys in the upper echelon of speed who were also great receivers, not just burners (sorry AL Davis).

If the line can hold up we can do some amazing play designs to get guys moving in space.
BONUS: If true, this will make Wilson and DVP more dangerous.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
BONUS: If true, this will make Wilson and DVP more dangerous.
I have to wonder about DVP staying around now, we were already kind of wondering, but personally I think this team actually needs a guy like DVP even more now because Hill and Waddle are smaller receivers and you need to complement them with a big body.
 
Sirspud said:
Easily the most explosive duo in the league...
 
