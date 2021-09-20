 Waddle and these speedsters averaging 8.5 points a game. What went wrong? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle and these speedsters averaging 8.5 points a game. What went wrong?

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

Thank God we traded away a pick to get Waddle, and we have all these fast wrs. Fuller isn't even on the field yet.

At a league low 8.5 points per game it really is paying off.

What went wrong and who is to blame? More importantly can we right the ship?
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Yesterday what went wrong was the OL being incompetent and overmatched and getting the QB injured. Hard to expect too much of the backup in those circumstances, against a much better team.
 
vcip

vcip

Failure all the way through from owner to talent on the field
Bad choices and a constantly changing roster
 
1972forever

dolphinfan41 said:
Thank God we traded away a pick to get Waddle, and we have all these fast wrs. Fuller isn't even on the field yet.

At a league low 8.5 points per game it really is paying off.

What went wrong and who is to blame? More importantly can we right the ship?
Perhaps you missed the fact the Dolphins have a jr high school offensive line. Your lack of knowledge of what the real problem is with this offense is mind boggling. It is very difficult to take your comments seriously when it is quite apparent your football knowledge is limited, to say the least.
 
dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

1972forever said:
Perhaps you missed the fact the Dolphins have a jr high school offensive line. Your lack of knowledge of what the real problem is with this offense is mind boggling. It is very difficult to take your comments seriously when it is quite apparent your football knowledge is limited, to say the least.
Simmer down. If our offensive line is that bad why draft waddle instead of sewell.

No need for a personal attack bro.
 
vcip

vcip

1972forever said:
Perhaps you missed the fact the Dolphins have a jr high school offensive line. Your lack of knowledge of what the real problem is with this offense is mind boggling. It is very difficult to take your comments seriously when it is quite apparent your football knowledge is limited, to say the least.The real problem
The real problem IMO is total failure
Bad OC or I should say 2
Horrible choices on OL
Bad drafts
bad personnel decisions
yes Waddle I think will be good but has he shown any more than what Merrit did in pre-season?
 
dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

So someone please explain to my limited intelligence why paid nfl professionals drafted offensive weapons instead of building a hs o line.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

OL, OL, OL.... coaching? Talent? We need to be able to recognize and pick up a blitz. Speed does no good when your QB is on his back before he can even look downfield, or is evading a blitzer and runs face first into an OL being pushed back into the pocket. Our QB's need to recognize it as well and get into better plays. Not sure what their options are on that front. A lot needs to be cleaned up, but I'm not calling the drafting of Waddle a failure two games into the season. We'll see what happens with Fuller.
 
tommyp

Sirspud

SF_Dolphins_Fan said:
Yesterday Parker's drop in the end zone was demoralizing.
It was, but when a whole team is flat and playing like sheer garbage mistakes compound. His wasn't the first or even the 15th horrible mistake the team made. Bad play has a certain momentum and leads to more bad play.
 
SF_Dolphins_Fan

SF_Dolphins_Fan

dolphinfan41 said:
So someone please explain to my limited intelligence why paid nfl professionals drafted offensive weapons instead of building a hs o line.
3 of Miami's 7 2021 draft picks were OL position players.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Draft Picks
  • Round 1: No. 6, WR Jaylen Waddle; No. 18, DE Jaelan Phillips.
  • Round 2: No. 36, S Jevon Holland; No. 42, OT Liam Eichenberg.
  • Round 3: No. 81, TE Hunter Long.
  • Round 7: No. 231, OT Larnel Coleman; No. 244 RB Gerrid Doaks.
 
vcip

vcip

tommyp said:
until our oline can give ANY qb some time to throw we won't be able to generate any chunk plays.
everything has to be a quick slant or a wr screen meaning every drive will have to be 13 plays or so.
with penalties and drops and sacks yesterday's game was a disaster.
move eich and hunt to the tackles and jackson and kindley as the guards with deiter at Center.
can't be worse than yesterday
that may be a good start
 
