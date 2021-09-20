Waddle and these speedsters averaging 8.5 points a game. What went wrong?

dolphinfan41
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2011
- Messages
- 615
- Reaction score
- 377
- Location
- Buffalo, N.Y.
Thank God we traded away a pick to get Waddle, and we have all these fast wrs. Fuller isn't even on the field yet.
At a league low 8.5 points per game it really is paying off.
What went wrong and who is to blame? More importantly can we right the ship?
At a league low 8.5 points per game it really is paying off.
What went wrong and who is to blame? More importantly can we right the ship?