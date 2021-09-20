Waddle and these speedsters averaging 8.5 points a game. What went wrong?

OL, OL, OL.... coaching? Talent? We need to be able to recognize and pick up a blitz. Speed does no good when your QB is on his back before he can even look downfield, or is evading a blitzer and runs face first into an OL being pushed back into the pocket. Our QB's need to recognize it as well and get into better plays. Not sure what their options are on that front. A lot needs to be cleaned up, but I'm not calling the drafting of Waddle a failure two games into the season. We'll see what happens with Fuller.