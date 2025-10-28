 Waddle Appreciation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle Appreciation

D

derek

FinHeaven VIP
Club Member
Joined
Jul 27, 2005
Messages
679
Reaction score
890
Yup, this year sucks, and as a result this forum is painful, but let's take a moment to recognize a bright spot: what Waddle has quietly achieved in his career to date. At current pace in this barely functional offense, he stands to rank statistically among some of the best WRs in franchise history by the end of the season at the ripe old age of 27.

If he averages just 5 catches for 50 yards, and a TD every other week for the remainder of the season:
  • He will pass OJ McDuffie in catches, #4 overall, behind only Nat Moore, and the Marks Brothers. He passed Tyreek last weekend, and with another good year he's going to land at #2 behind Clayton.
  • He will pass OJ in yards too, landing #5 overall, behind Chris Chambers, Nat Moore, and of course, The Marks Brothers. He will catch Chambers next year, barring unforeseen circumstances.
  • He will pass - you guessed it, OJ in TDs, #6 overall, behind Paul Warfield, Chambers, Moore, and The Marks Brothers. He would almost certainly pass Warfield next year.
All while being a humble team player, with zero drama. Not bad for an undersized WR that I wanted no part of in the draft. I wish him health and to finally be part of a pro team that achieves something commensurate with his status among our pantheon of WRs.
 
no no...he should be traded, and achane too. We get these things called draft picks that work out so well for us. I was told that many times on here
 
derek said:
Yup, this year sucks, and as a result this forum is painful, but let's take a moment to recognize a bright spot: what Waddle has quietly achieved in his career to date. At current pace in this barely functional offense, he stands to rank statistically among some of the best WRs in franchise history by the end of the season at the ripe old age of 27.

If he averages just 5 catches for 50 yards, and a TD every other week for the remainder of the season:
  • He will pass OJ McDuffie in catches, #4 overall, behind only Nat Moore, and the Marks Brothers. He passed Tyreek last weekend, and with another good year he's going to land at #2 behind Clayton.
  • He will pass OJ in yards too, landing #5 overall, behind Chris Chambers, Nat Moore, and of course, The Marks Brothers. He will catch Chambers next year, barring unforeseen circumstances.
  • He will pass - you guessed it, OJ in TDs, #6 overall, behind Paul Warfield, Chambers, Moore, and The Marks Brothers. He would almost certainly pass Warfield next year.
All while being a humble team player, with zero drama. Not bad for an undersized WR that I wanted no part of in the draft. I wish him health and to finally be part of a pro team that achieves something commensurate with his status among our pantheon of WRs.
Click to expand...
Gee, that’s a spectacular way to bring his season to a premature demise.
:bobdole:

“He will

He will

He will …”

1761660358862.jpeg

1761660382042.jpeg

1761660434442.jpeg
 
My only complaint about waddle is he is soft. He literally seems to get hurt virtually every time he is tackled... Notice I said hurt not injured, big difference. Also not very physical, he is not a guy who is going to out fight someone for the ball and quite frankly his hands are bottom half of the league if not bottom quarter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom