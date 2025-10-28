Waddle Appreciation

Yup, this year sucks, and as a result this forum is painful, but let's take a moment to recognize a bright spot: what Waddle has quietly achieved in his career to date. At current pace in this barely functional offense, he stands to rank statistically among some of the best WRs in franchise history by the end of the season at the ripe old age of 27.
If he averages just 5 catches for 50 yards, and a TD every other week for the remainder of the season:
- He will pass OJ McDuffie in catches, #4 overall, behind only Nat Moore, and the Marks Brothers. He passed Tyreek last weekend, and with another good year he's going to land at #2 behind Clayton.
- He will pass OJ in yards too, landing #5 overall, behind Chris Chambers, Nat Moore, and of course, The Marks Brothers. He will catch Chambers next year, barring unforeseen circumstances.
- He will pass - you guessed it, OJ in TDs, #6 overall, behind Paul Warfield, Chambers, Moore, and The Marks Brothers. He would almost certainly pass Warfield next year.