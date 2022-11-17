 Waddle celebration added to Madden 2023 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle celebration added to Madden 2023

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Jaylen Waddle's 'Waddle' celebration added to Madden 23

You can now Waddle on your opponents.
1668705435812.png
He set the league’s record for receptions as a rookie last season (104), and this season, he’s on pace for 87 catches, 1,483 yards and 10 touchdowns. And, every time Waddle finds the end zone, he’s celebrating with his touchdown dance that symbolizes his last name.
 
