Waddle celebration added to Madden 2023

Jaylen Waddle's 'Waddle' celebration added to Madden 23
You can now Waddle on your opponents.
He set the league’s record for receptions as a rookie last season (104), and this season, he’s on pace for 87 catches, 1,483 yards and 10 touchdowns. And, every time Waddle finds the end zone, he’s celebrating with his touchdown dance that symbolizes his last name.