 Waddle Deal Side Issues | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle Deal Side Issues

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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I was told we couldn't trade him because of the cap hit. Well there you go, you can. Where there is a will, there is always a way:

Didn't think this was going to happen post the Willis signing: I thought Waddle would be staying after Willis was signed. But if many of us think Waddle is often hurt, drops balls, and is just not that good, is this a massive impairment to Willis? Clearly, the organization believes this is an issue they can overcome.

Could Achane be next: Seems possible to me. See above re not thinking offensive skill players go post the Willis signing. Trading Achane does not seem to make sense in that regard. And unlike Waddle, Achane is really good. On the other hand, if Achane does not fit the mold of the offense they want to run OR they do not want to commit that kind of money to a RB (and one of his stature), if they got a great offer, who knows. My guess, they will start getting phone calls. I give it about a 25% chance of happening, but that is not zero. Personally, we get a very good offer for Achane, I am taking it. No disrespect to the player either. He is awesome. But he is probably worth more somewhere else than he is worth here given the state our team is in vs that of a contender. Also I am just not a fan of putting the $ into that position for someone of his stature.

Does the draft roadmap change now: Maybe. I am still not a fan of using the high first pick on a WR, but that might be in play now.

Is this back to being a rebuild now: I think people were a bit carried away post the Willis signing. The team needed to be rebuilt anyway. A good roster is not made of 20 players (or whatever) the rest of the NFL did not want who are on cheap 1 year deals. This deal is part of a rebuild process. We now have more picks and more future cap space, and are out an expensive and over-rated WR.

We now have many datapoints that Champ's and Ross's deadline straight sucked: Should have traded Chubb, cut him and got nothing. Barely got something for Minkah, he was worth more at the deadline. The deal Buffalo offered for Waddle, well we took a slightly lesser deal now, but the point is Waddle wasn't worth keeping around. And JP, the proof is in the pudding. We saw what he got as an FA, his market value was pretty high. We saw what we just got for Waddle. Champ was a bad poker player. Should have held out for more instead of taking a deal a day early. There is always someone who wants to do a deal. If we didn't get it from someone, the comp pick was worth almost what we got anyway.

The legacy of Grier has been quickly and largely purged from the organization!
 
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if you haven’t noticed we already have a Waddle thread
But no, you wanna litter the board with something we’re already discussing
Ya know, you don’t get extra points here because you just wanna keep rehashing by starting threads

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I like the Waddle trade. Just wish we did better on it. Wish we got a better 1st.

Waddle is a win now player, and this team isn't going to be competitive realistically for 2 seasons. Waddle will be 30 by that time.
 
To the people complaining about cap space from the Willis signing. We currently ranked 3rd in the league in cap space for 2027 and 2nd in 2028.

2027:

Screenshot 2026-03-17 at 10.10.54 AM.png

2028:

Screenshot 2026-03-17 at 10.11.37 AM.png
 
They like stocky running backs with burst in Green Bay. That's the only reasons Achane could be traded. He does not fit their prototype.
Yes, we knew within three or four days of the Grier departure that the interim GM was an idiot, when he did nothing to improve the QB room.
 
LargoFin said:
They like stocky running backs with burst in Green Bay. That's the only reasons Achane could be traded. He does not fit their prototype.
Yes, we knew within three or four days of the Grier departure that the interim GM was an idiot, when he did nothing to improve the QB room.
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This is nonsense. If GB had Achane, they wouldn’t like stocky RBs as much as Achane. He’s a top 10 offensive weapon in the NFL. You build your O around him. Shula loved game manager QBs, power running and defense until 1983. I wonder why that was???? Point is - he’s a great player. You make him fit.
 
royalshank said:
This is nonsense. If GB had Achane, they wouldn’t like stocky RBs as much as Achane. He’s a top 10 offensive weapon in the NFL. You build your O around him. Shula loved game manager QBs, power running and defense until 1983. I wonder why that was???? Point is - he’s a great player. You make him fit.
Click to expand...

I agree with you. I think they know he is a top playmaker. I am just saying, his contract is coming up, and they have not been acquiring smallish running backs. So, if they are entertaining offers that would be a supporting reason, other than his extension contract.
 
LargoFin said:
I agree with you. I think they know he is a top playmaker. I am just saying, his contract is coming up, and they have not been acquiring smallish running backs. So, if they are entertaining offers that would be a supporting reason, other than his extension contract.
Click to expand...
Yep - wasn’t calling your post crazy. Calling the org crazy if they move him using that logic. I really think he can be great in any environment. Special player.
 
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