Waddle for Mcduffie

For those that don't have a Herald subsciption here is the jest of the article


On Tuesday, former Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum offered an interesting idea about how the Dolphins could perhaps help their team and avoid that potential financial conundrum.

In a segment on “Get Up” in which he offered purely hypothetical trades, Tannenbaum suggested that the Dolphins deal Waddle for Chiefs first team All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

In McDuffie, the Dolphins would be getting one of the league’s best young cornerbacks to pair with Jalen Ramsey, a player who is still cheap the next two seasons (at $1.5 million and $2.6 million) and isn’t eligible for unrestricted free agency until 2027.

The Dolphins have an early May deadline to exercise Waddle’s $15 million fifth-year option for 2025, then likely would need to commit big long-term money to him at some point in the next year. Tannenbaum did not cite the Dolphins’ significant future salary cap challenges in pitching the trade.
 
Waddle should be dealt. He has not been the same since the Bills playoff L.
 
Tannenbaum 🤦
I’m sure the Chiefs would be all over this.
Mahomes already proved he can throw to junk WR and win a SB.
 
Barry Jackson stooped this low. Bad move

Snead right now is an all pro in his prime

Waddle is not

Chiefs would want more compensation, not something this idiot thought about
 
