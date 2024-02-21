Waddle for Mcduffie

For those that don't have a Herald subsciption here is the jest of the article





On Tuesday, former Dolphins executive vice president Mike Tannenbaum offered an interesting idea about how the Dolphins could perhaps help their team and avoid that potential financial conundrum.



In a segment on “Get Up” in which he offered purely hypothetical trades, Tannenbaum suggested that the Dolphins deal Waddle for Chiefs first team All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.



In McDuffie, the Dolphins would be getting one of the league’s best young cornerbacks to pair with Jalen Ramsey, a player who is still cheap the next two seasons (at $1.5 million and $2.6 million) and isn’t eligible for unrestricted free agency until 2027.



The Dolphins have an early May deadline to exercise Waddle’s $15 million fifth-year option for 2025, then likely would need to commit big long-term money to him at some point in the next year. Tannenbaum did not cite the Dolphins’ significant future salary cap challenges in pitching the trade.