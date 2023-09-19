 Waddle Has A CHANCE To Play Sunday Vs. B Mules | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle Has A CHANCE To Play Sunday Vs. B Mules

Happy Chris Hemsworth GIF by Marvel Studios
 
Just sit him. I'm not taking the Broncos lightly, but we really don't need Waddle to comfortably pull this off at home. If there's even a c**t hair of a doubt about Waddle's health, sit that man and let him rest.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Why? Because that's what your crop circles say?
Click to expand...
Correct - When I read my crop circles this morning, they recalled images of our concussed QB and the subsequent torrent of criticism leveled against our HQ and front office. My crop circles say the team doesn't want anything like that again and we have good depth at the position...but who knows, we'll have to see how it plays out...these crop circles can be hard to read.
1695148412938.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom