Waddle Has A CHANCE To Play Sunday Vs. Bukakke Mules

McDaniel said Monday he was already starting to move through the protocols. If he's practicing Wednesday, he's likely playing.
 
Just sit him. I'm not taking the Broncos lightly, but we really don't need Waddle to comfortably pull this off at home. If there's even a c**t hair of a doubt about Waddle's health, sit that man and let him rest.
 
Bukake mules huh? You sure know how to paint a picture with your words
 
Sit him. We have a Super Bowl to worry about.
 
