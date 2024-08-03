 Waddle/Hill...Is It True? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle/Hill...Is It True?

I understand that Waddle won a running drill against Hill. Is Waddle faster than Hill? Is it true? Curious.

FunPic_20240803_114939305.jpg
 
The Ghost said:
I would be shocked if Hill beat Waddle in the 100 too.
It's interesting, both seriously fast. Waddle looks slower because of his gait, always looks like he's limping but once he gets going watch out. Reek is just a ball of energy, can run 80 yds and do a back flip. I bet they are within milliseconds of one another, great problem to have
 
artdnj said:
It's interesting, both seriously fast. Waddle looks slower because of his gait, always looks like he's limping but once he gets going watch out. Reek is just a ball of energy, can run 80 yds and do a back flip. I bet they are within milliseconds of one another, great problem to have
I think Tyreek can hit his top speed faster but I would bet on Waddle being able to sustain longer. Tyreek gets winded at the end of long runs.

Gun to my head im betting on Waddle in the 100M and Tyreek in a 40 yard dash.

But I am betting on Achane every time, in every race, if he's involved.
 
If Anthony Schwartz can ever make the 53 man roster, then it is a moot point. He is by far the fastest player if he can make the Final Cut. This guy ran an electronic 10.07 in the 100 meters.
 
That's what I heard. It could be wrong news but is it??
 
boomer10 said:
Hill said that Waddle jumped the gun on the start.
that sounds like something Hill would say...
In the Seinfeld episode "The Race" (1994), Jerry Seinfeld says, "I never did. In four years of high school I would never race anyone again. Not even to the end of the block to catch a bus. And so the legend grew. Everyone wanted me to race. They begged me. The track coach called my parents. Pleading. Telling them it was a sin to waste my god given talent. But I answered him in the same way I answered everyone. I chose not to run"
 
Since we are ramping up to the sprint competition in the Olympics this week, Schwartz was asked who his 4x100 team would be.
He said that Hill would be the first leg with Bonner running the second leg and then handing it over to Achane who would then pass it off to Schwartz who would bring it home.
That would be fun to see in NFL 4x100 competition on ESPN for sure!
 
