Waddle/Hill...Is It True?

I would be shocked
It's interesting, both seriously fast. Waddle looks slower because of his gait, always looks like he's limping but once he gets going watch out. Reek is just a ball of energy, can run 80 yds and do a back flip. I bet they are within milliseconds of one another, great problem to have
I understand that Waddle won a running drill against Hill. Is Waddle faster than Hill? Is it true? Curious.
Hill said that Waddle jumped the gun on the start.