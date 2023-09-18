 Waddle in Concussion Protocol | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle in Concussion Protocol

i think we knew that last night. but since he wasn't feeling any effects after the game, he can just follow the protocol that allows him to be cleared by game time.
 
After mishandling Tua's concussion in the Bills game(he should have not played against Cincy)I hope they are more careful with Waddle.

McD seems to learn from his mistakes and this is an opportunity to do so again.
 
Others have said this in another thread, but the Dolphins are under a microscope with concussions. It sucks, but I fully expect him to miss this next game. If he had to miss a game early, the Broncos would be an ideal game to do so.
 
The call wasn't McDaniel's to make. This narrative is old.
 
I believe that injuries on illegal hits where a player misses at least one game should result in the offending player sitting for two games. Egregious hits like Kiko Alonzo on Flacco in 2017 should be 4 games.
 
