Waddle Injured (Online Report)...?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Jun 20, 2003
5,990
Miami
I just heard (online) that Waddle is injured. Sorry if this has already been posted. True?
 
circumstances

circumstances

Mar 12, 2006
20,334
Yup.

I mentioned it in the GameDay thread.

He checked himself out of the game.

When he came back in he was limping (more than his normal gait).

But I think he went on to catch the 32 and 45 yard passes from Tua.

Although I could have my time frame messed up.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

May 5, 2010
18,233
New Jersey
NY8123 said:
Groin. He'll be limited until Thursday. Most of the team is limited at this point.

To be honest this Thursday game night be a blessing, gives a mini break after the 4th game of the year to help with the mid-season push.
This team could sure use some time off, very difficult stretch we just went through.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Dec 15, 2020
891
USA
It looked like he had pain in groin area, but he came back in and played
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
20,050
New Jersey
NY8123 said:
I remember when a game would get flexed into a Thursday spot. It was awesome. It was like Thanksgiving only it wasn't.
The reason I don’t like them is because I always forget about them ( not when we play). For some reason I could never get into them.
 
rickd13

Oct 4, 2005
5,535
Rochester, New York
royalshank said:
I can’t stand Thursday games
Yeah. They’re so worried about player safety, but they force these guys to play on a short week and they add regular season games. They care about player safety unless a boat load of money could be made and then it’s fu*k player safety. What a joke.
 
