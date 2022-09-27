Waddle Injured (Online Report)...?

Charlie Rivers
I just heard (online) that Waddle is injured. Sorry if this has already been posted. True?
This team could sure use some time off, very difficult stretch we just went through.Groin. He'll be limited until Thursday. Most of the team is limited at this point.
To be honest this Thursday game night be a blessing, gives a mini break after the 4th game of the year to help with the mid-season push.
This one is particularly egregious, coming after games against the Patriots, Ravens, and Bills. The NFL schedule-maker did us no favors. If we get through this 4-0 with some extra rest on tap, look out.
I remember when a game would get flexed into a Thursday spot. It was awesome. It was like Thanksgiving only it wasn't.
The reason I don’t like them is because I always forget about them ( not when we play). For some reason I could never get into them.I remember when a game would get flexed into a Thursday spot. It was awesome. It was like Thanksgiving only it wasn't.
Yeah. They’re so worried about player safety, but they force these guys to play on a short week and they add regular season games. They care about player safety unless a boat load of money could be made and then it’s fu*k player safety. What a joke.