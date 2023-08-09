 Waddle injury updates?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle injury updates??

Have not seen much. I know 4 of our guys got hurt today

Bethel
Wilson (not sure if hand was same injury or a new one on top of last week)
Ingold

But the one that would hurt the most is Waddle. Fantasy football seems to indicate maybe ribs which is better than lower body
 
Rib injuries are incredibly painful and slow to heal. Been dealing with one myself since 4th of July weekend, brutal.

Praying he just got the wind knocked out of him
 
eightyone81 said:
Rib injuries are incredibly painful and slow to heal. Been dealing with one myself since 4th of July weekend, brutal.

Praying he just got the wind knocked out of him
Agree! Hoping is just bruise ribs and nothing more serious. But even bruise ribs can linger a while, and like you said are extremely painful.
 
I broke 3 ribs in high school. Cant imagine being hit.
I hope flack jackets help
 
