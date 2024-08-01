 Waddle Interview 8/1 From Training Camp | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle Interview 8/1 From Training Camp

Putting this in its own thread because I like the practice update threads with updates on the field action.

Nice interview, i didn't know Waddle was the only fin in history with 3 straight 1000yd receiving seasons. Not too shabby.

 
It amazes me that there are actually Dolphins fan that want(ed) to cut this man*. He's a favorite of mine - almost a poor man's modern day Paul Warfield, if you will.

*Nobody here, that I know of, but I've seen idiots spewing that crap.
 
