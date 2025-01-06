Waddle looked to be in mediocre shape during offseason

Lol ok man.Now that the season is over and waddle had a bad year. I recall this photo in the offseason.
View attachment 181360
How does a college student look to be in better shape than a 3 year nfl pro.
Well to my eyes he doesn't seem to out of shape? You a bodybuilder or something?I guess you just like to see yourself talk.