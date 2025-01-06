 Waddle looked to be in mediocre shape during offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle looked to be in mediocre shape during offseason

1Dolfan

Now that the season is over and waddle had a bad year. I recall this photo in the offseason.

1000011709.jpg


How does a college student look to be in better shape than a 3 year nfl pro.
 
