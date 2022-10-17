 Waddle trend or insult? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle trend or insult?

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,153
Reaction score
2,398
2 weeks in a row our opponents did the "waddle dance" after scoring a touchdown. Is that an insult to Waddle? If so, I don't see Waddle being a trash talker or someone other teams loathe.

On another note, we've lost 2 young CB's for the season. Iggy will need to grow up very quickly and Jones needs to back ASAP.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

He back.
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
8,746
Reaction score
13,984
Location
Davie, FL
He’s Tua’s favorite redzone target, and we will be in the redzone quite a bit upcoming. I’d say he’s going to end up leading the team in TD receptions this season. Tyreek is obviously going to demolish franchise records in receptions and receiving yards.

He’ll have the final Waddle when it’s all said and done.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,569
Reaction score
7,114
Location
Miami
It is a competitive thing. They also do the Tyreek Hill wave too. It is what it is. We only get to see it when we do bad, so let's keep them from doing it.
 
