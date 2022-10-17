Waddle trend or insult?

claytonduper
2 weeks in a row our opponents did the "waddle dance" after scoring a touchdown. Is that an insult to Waddle? If so, I don't see Waddle being a trash talker or someone other teams loathe.
On another note, we've lost 2 young CB's for the season. Iggy will need to grow up very quickly and Jones needs to back ASAP.
