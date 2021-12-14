Waddle Watch Chasing Down Boldin's Rookie Record

Fin-Loco
I am going a little on the bold side. He comes close this weekend with 12 catches. One it is the Jets pass D and we may have no RBs available. May have to force feed Waddle some on quick passes to basically act as the run game.
I agree. I'm sure so does Waddle.As much as I want Waddle to beat the record, I want us to get us some Wins. Be that Troy like Brown receiver getting those first downs and causing havoc. If there is a time, we need him to do that in the Jets game lol. I say he gets 8 receptions against the jets.
Would love that. But easier said then done. Waddle has basically had a Safety lined up on top/shadow him since like week 3.As much as I want Waddle to beat the record, I want us to get us some Wins. Be that Troy like Brown receiver getting those first downs and causing havoc. If there is a time, we need him to do that in the Jets game lol. I say he gets 8 receptions against the jets.
Should we rest DP for this as he's certain to get injured and not be there when we need him against the Saints? Seems like a smarmy question but then I thought on it and it might be a good idea.Would love that. But easier said then done. Waddle has basically had a Safety lined up on top/shadow him since like week 3.
Having Parker back can help some as far as loosing up the middle of the field. He may not be a burner, but if you see single coverage I am telling Tua to throw those back shoulder throws to him. With Tua's accuracy and Parkers ball skills those are so low risk throws to push the ball downfield some on the outside.