Waddle Watch Chasing Down Boldin's Rookie Record

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,737
Reaction score
3,389
Location
Orlando, Florida
As much as I want Waddle to beat the record, I want us to get us some Wins. Be that Troy like Brown receiver getting those first downs and causing havoc. If there is a time, we need him to do that in the Jets game lol. I say he gets 8 receptions against the jets.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,888
Reaction score
35,801
Location
Land of Loco!
juniorseau55 said:
As much as I want Waddle to beat the record, I want us to get us some Wins. Be that Troy like Brown receiver getting those first downs and causing havoc. If there is a time, we need him to do that in the Jets game lol. I say he gets 8 receptions against the jets.
Click to expand...
I agree. I'm sure so does Waddle.
 
dan the fin

dan the fin

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 27, 2004
Messages
759
Reaction score
757
juniorseau55 said:
As much as I want Waddle to beat the record, I want us to get us some Wins. Be that Troy like Brown receiver getting those first downs and causing havoc. If there is a time, we need him to do that in the Jets game lol. I say he gets 8 receptions against the jets.
Click to expand...
Would love that. But easier said then done. Waddle has basically had a Safety lined up on top/shadow him since like week 3.

Having Parker back can help some as far as loosing up the middle of the field. He may not be a burner, but if you see single coverage I am telling Tua to throw those back shoulder throws to him. With Tua's accuracy and Parkers ball skills those are so low risk throws to push the ball downfield some on the outside.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,888
Reaction score
35,801
Location
Land of Loco!
dan the fin said:
Would love that. But easier said then done. Waddle has basically had a Safety lined up on top/shadow him since like week 3.

Having Parker back can help some as far as loosing up the middle of the field. He may not be a burner, but if you see single coverage I am telling Tua to throw those back shoulder throws to him. With Tua's accuracy and Parkers ball skills those are so low risk throws to push the ball downfield some on the outside.
Click to expand...
Should we rest DP for this as he's certain to get injured and not be there when we need him against the Saints? Seems like a smarmy question but then I thought on it and it might be a good idea.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
5,784
Reaction score
4,544
Age
45
Location
East Coast
All the talking heads and chirpers will still say "yeah bruh, but look at Boldin's avg compared to Waddle's"

There's always a "but" nowadays....for everything.
 
