Waddle Watch Chasing Down Boldin's Rookie Record

Would love that. But easier said then done. Waddle has basically had a Safety lined up on top/shadow him since like week 3.



Having Parker back can help some as far as loosing up the middle of the field. He may not be a burner, but if you see single coverage I am telling Tua to throw those back shoulder throws to him. With Tua's accuracy and Parkers ball skills those are so low risk throws to push the ball downfield some on the outside.