DolphinDD23 said:
It was one play and you can see he's not 100%. Would be foolish to play him when he's not fully healthy heading into the playoffs.
It was two different routs and he looks healthy enough to play. They are playing for a division title and possibly knocking the Bills out of the postseason. Waddle should play if he is practicing like that.
 
rickd13 said:
He didn't look 100% to me, you can clearly see a slight limp. Playing in a game is 100x more intense then running a route in practise with no one covering you. I bet he doesn't play.
 
DolphinDD23 said:
Where the hell do you see a limp? He’s running and cutting at full speed.
 
He does look like he’s hobbling a bit. I would say he CAN play based off of this short clip, but he may not be very effective.
 
rickd13 said:
Maybe limp isn't the right word but you can tell he's slightly favoring it. He wasn't running at full speed either. Last time I saw a video like this he sat out.
 
He doesn't limp in the video but imo he is in second gear instead of his usual 5th gear.
 
