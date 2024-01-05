rickd13
It was one play and you can see he's not 100%. Would be foolish to play him when he's not fully healthy heading into the playoffs.If Waddle doesn’t play after looking like this at practice, something is wrong with the way Miami handles inured players and when they play.
We’re already in the playoffs….lose Sunday, get the golf clubs ready.It was one play and you can see he's not 100%. Would be foolish to play him when he's not fully healthy heading into the playoffs.
NOBODY is fully healthy in the NFL in January.It was one play and you can see he's not 100%. Would be foolish to play him when he's not fully healthy heading into the playoffs.
It was two different routs and he looks healthy enough to play. They are playing for a division title and possibly knocking the Bills out of the postseason. Waddle should play if he is practicing like that.It was one play and you can see he's not 100%. Would be foolish to play him when he's not fully healthy heading into the playoffs.
He didn't look 100% to me, you can clearly see a slight limp. Playing in a game is 100x more intense then running a route in practise with no one covering you. I bet he doesn't play.It was two different routs and he lost healthy enough to play. They are playing for a division title and possibly knocking the Bills out of the postseason. Waddle should play if he is practicing like that.
Where the hell do you see a limp? He’s running and cutting at full speed.He didn't look 100% to me, you can clearly see a slight limp. Playing in a game is 100x more intense then running a route in practise with no one covering you. I bet he doesn't play.
Maybe limp isn't the right word but you can tell he's slightly favoring it. He wasn't running at full speed either. Last time I saw a video like this he sat out.Where the hell do you see a limp? He’s running and cutting at full speed.
