Waddle's Speed in perspective

The play I'm most excited for years to come. May not seem like a big deal to many but this play speaks volumes to me
Play starts at 3 minutes 16 seconds..
Look at how Waddle starts neck and neck with Panthers DB Myles Hartsfield (#38) and just blows past him..
Hartsfield ran a 4.39 (!) at his Pro-Day
Donte Jackson (#26) is even faterer. He ran a 4.32 (!!!) at the NFL combine and I think Waddle could have outran him if Keith Taylor (#28) didn't have the angle
Lmao once the coaching team learns how to get Waddle into open space.. WATCH OUT.
Tyreek Hill who?
Mods, you can merge this if you'd like!
Play starts at 3 minutes 16 seconds..
Look at how Waddle starts neck and neck with Panthers DB Myles Hartsfield (#38) and just blows past him..
Hartsfield ran a 4.39 (!) at his Pro-Day
Donte Jackson (#26) is even faterer. He ran a 4.32 (!!!) at the NFL combine and I think Waddle could have outran him if Keith Taylor (#28) didn't have the angle
Lmao once the coaching team learns how to get Waddle into open space.. WATCH OUT.
Tyreek Hill who?
Mods, you can merge this if you'd like!