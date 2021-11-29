Waddle's Speed in perspective

The play I'm most excited for years to come. May not seem like a big deal to many but this play speaks volumes to mePlay starts at 3 minutes 16 seconds..Look at how Waddle starts neck and neck with Panthers DB Myles Hartsfield (#38) and just blows past him..Hartsfield ran a 4.39 (!) at his Pro-DayDonte Jackson (#26) is even faterer. He ran a 4.32 (!!!) at the NFL combine and I think Waddle could have outran him if Keith Taylor (#28) didn't have the angleLmao once the coaching team learns how to get Waddle into open space.. WATCH OUT.Tyreek Hill who?Mods, you can merge this if you'd like!