Wait and see for Fangio?

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 14,609
- Reaction score
- 27,398
- Location
- West Palm Beach
But then there’s also this…….
Easy.Fangio was rumored when McDaniel was first hired. I just don't know how you replace Boyer after how the defense finished the season.
Fangio was rumored when McDaniel was first hired. I just don't know how you replace Boyer after how the defense finished the season.
The defense was bad most of the year. Boyer needs to be fired.Fangio was rumored when McDaniel was first hired. I just don't know how you replace Boyer after how the defense finished the season.
Yeah, maybe. I really think his system relies heavily on having secondary players who can cover. That was obviously a problem this year, which is why we saw more of the bend but don't break approach for much of the season.
Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinatorThe Miami Dolphins' defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chica...phinphanatic.com
The Miami Dolphins have now allowed 25+ points in 5 of the last 9 games played, last year the Dolphins only gave up 25+ points 7 times all season, and a big chunk of that was during the 1-7 losing streak.
Maybe because of this?