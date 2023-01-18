Wait and see for Fangio?

mwestberry said: Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator The Miami Dolphins' defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chica...

The Miami Dolphins have now allowed 25+ points in 5 of the last 9 games played, last year the Dolphins only gave up 25+ points 7 times all season, and a big chunk of that was during the 1-7 losing streak.



Maybe because of this? The Miami Dolphins have now allowed 25+ points in 5 of the last 9 games played, last year the Dolphins only gave up 25+ points 7 times all season, and a big chunk of that was during the 1-7 losing streak. Click to expand...

Yeah, maybe. I really think his system relies heavily on having secondary players who can cover. That was obviously a problem this year, which is why we saw more of the bend but don't break approach for much of the season.To Boyer's credit, the defense came up with a lot of big plays and certainly was the main reason Miami had a shot in the playoff game.A question certainly can be raised about whether the defense played to its talent level. The overall defensive numbers aren't great.I'm not against a change. I agree with others about going to a four man front with Chubb and Phillips rushing the passer almost exclusively.