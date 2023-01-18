 Wait and see for Fangio? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wait and see for Fangio?

W

winnyason

If there want to be in this mix I assume they have to move Boyer on which seems undecided
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Fangio was rumored when McDaniel was first hired. I just don't know how you replace Boyer after how the defense finished the season.
 
E30M3

E30M3

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Fangio was rumored when McDaniel was first hired. I just don't know how you replace Boyer after how the defense finished the season.
Easy.

Boyer:

Angry Season 4 GIF by The Office


Fangio:

 
mwestberry

mwestberry

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Fangio was rumored when McDaniel was first hired. I just don't know how you replace Boyer after how the defense finished the season.
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins' defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chica...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

The Miami Dolphins have now allowed 25+ points in 5 of the last 9 games played, last year the Dolphins only gave up 25+ points 7 times all season, and a big chunk of that was during the 1-7 losing streak.

Maybe because of this?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

The tweet doesnt make sense to me, the guy says we’re waiting in Denver to see if they hire him???

If McDaniel wants him then he needs to get in the mix asap
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

mwestberry said:
phinphanatic.com

Miami Dolphins: Josh Boyer is getting exposed as a defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins' defense is getting exposed, and DC Josh Boyer is unable to make adjustments. QB Tua Tagovailoa is saving this team from disaster. Chica...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

The Miami Dolphins have now allowed 25+ points in 5 of the last 9 games played, last year the Dolphins only gave up 25+ points 7 times all season, and a big chunk of that was during the 1-7 losing streak.

Maybe because of this?
Yeah, maybe. I really think his system relies heavily on having secondary players who can cover. That was obviously a problem this year, which is why we saw more of the bend but don't break approach for much of the season.

To Boyer's credit, the defense came up with a lot of big plays and certainly was the main reason Miami had a shot in the playoff game.

A question certainly can be raised about whether the defense played to its talent level. The overall defensive numbers aren't great.

I'm not against a change. I agree with others about going to a four man front with Chubb and Phillips rushing the passer almost exclusively.
 
S

steviey01

Never mind the last 5 games ( statistically pretty bad - but for sure the D played way better) just look at the entire season. And then consider that Boyer was benched the year before when our D skyrocketed. It all sez by by...lots of good options out there and think we should stay in a 3-4 cause thats how the personnel was built but open to a 4-3 .
 
W

winnyason

Yeah I just wonder if our system was screwed without a geniune perimeter corner and not special teams fill ins.
Our front line and rushers where exceptional.
 
Danny

Danny

it's not that simple when it comes to Boyer......yes the defense played well at the end but bad early on.......at the same time he was missing Byron Jones, Needham and Brandon Jones plus Ogbah........I'd love us to have Fangio but time will tell.
 
