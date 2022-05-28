 Wait, What? Ricky Williams is now “ Errick Miron” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wait, What? Ricky Williams is now " Errick Miron"

coalesce

If that's what floats his boat and doesn't hurt anybody or break any laws, why not? Good on him!
 
NBP81

So Williams wasnt even his real last name...lol!
 
mekadave

He took his wife's last name.

Oooooookay. You do you, Ricky.
 
ladeback

I miss that man carrying the ball. What a sensational mix of speed and power. Wanny completely used him up. I'll never forget the 42 carry night against Buffalo in 03....I think it was a Sunday night game.
 
