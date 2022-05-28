Wait, What? Ricky Williams is now “ Errick Miron”

ANUFan
Former Dolphins RB Ricky Williams changes his name
He explains that he changed it over a year ago.
lol, saw that a couple days ago, also went "wtf," and moved on with my life.
Ricky wasn't, I think Williams was... I donno I don't care enough to read the articleSo Williams wasnt even his real last name...lol!
He only changed his last name from Williams to Miron.So Williams wasnt even his real last name...lol!