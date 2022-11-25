Smitten2021 said:



Never in my lifetime (tail end of Marino years and on) have we had so much success. To finally have that FRANCHISE QB who is playing EXCEPTIONAL...to finally have the media (begrudgingly) give us love. To have arguably the best WR duo in NFL history and the potential for record setting stats. To have a young/intelligent and COOL head coach. To have a legitimate shot at taking the division and making a RUN AT THE SUPERBOWL!?



Wake me up I said. This has to be a dream.



"It's not just playing with the lead. When trailing, no quarterback owned a He's operating in dominant fashion inside the league's most explosive attack." -



NFL QB Index, Week 12: Jalen Hurts leapfrogs Josh Allen; Kirk Cousins slides Jalen Hurts is climbing toward the top spot in Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings after leading a comeback victory over the Colts. How far does Kirk Cousins tumble after a disastrous outing against the Cowboys? See the complete pecking order entering Week 12, 1- Can we all just stop for a moment and appreciate this? I know many, like myself, always believed in what Tua could become. But I'll be honest and say I've been wrong SO MANY times before. I'm a homer, after all.Never in my lifetime (tail end of Marino years and on) have we had so much success. To finally have that FRANCHISE QB who is playing EXCEPTIONAL...to finally have the media (begrudgingly) give us love. To have arguably the best WR duo in NFL history and the potential for record setting stats. To have a young/intelligent and COOL head coach. To have a legitimate shot at taking the division and making a RUN AT THE SUPERBOWL!?Wake me up I said. This has to be a dream."It's not just playing with the lead. When trailing, no quarterback owned a higher grade from PFF than Tua heading into Week 11. Same goes for his passer rating, yards per attempt and completion percentage. Tagovailoa also owned the league's lowest expected interception percentage as he entered the bye, a testament to his tasty accuracy . Since returning from his concussion, Tua has thrown for 1,230 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero picks. Yes, he's in a scheme that maximizes his gifts. Yes, the Dolphins did a masterful job building around their quarterback and rapidly molding the roster to fit Mike McDaniel's scheme. Tua, though, shouldn't be dinged for playing in a positive environment. Click to expand...

Bill Walsh when complementing how great a QB Marino was, admitted that Montana worked great under a specific offense ("Joe Montana was a product of the system. Dan Marino was the system.") yet nobody sane is going to say anything less about Montana then he was easily one of the 5 best QBs to play the game.Tua is playing in an offense that fits him best, and he is playing elite football in it. That does not, or should not be thought less of what type of QB he is because he works best in a certain Offense.If it was that easy to turn a QB into an unstoppable Elite QB by just finding the right offense for him, 32 teams would have elite QBs playing most every year.Tua is special, and not many QBs could play as good as he is playing now, even with the two best WR, TE, and receiving RB on the same team, while having the top line blocking for him. Some of the plays Tua makes, he makes within a split second, anticipated to the point you almost have to believe he might be psychic on what the receiver and defender were going to each do.