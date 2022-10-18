Walkin' The Ledge, Time to Act Like a Boss

NY8123
Yes yes yes. I am just as disappointed as many sitting at 3-3. I prepared myself to be 3-3 however since deep down I know Teddy wasn't gonna cut it and a 7th round unproven QB was asked to do a lot in a short time. I am not going to sit here and rehash al the dead horses that have been beaten the past three weeks. High level observations:
- 3-1 to end the quarter of football.
- Injuries are off the charts this season maybe like 1993
- 0-2 to open Q2
- D needs to dig in
- O needs to get healthy
- McDaniel needs to coach this team and win a football game. Must win game this week.
- Beat the Steelers and Lions and you are 5-3 and get out of Q2 at 2-2. This is a win in my opinion after a injury riddled mess.
- After these two the next three become very winnable provided the team stays focused and injuries don't decimate them.