Walkin' The Ledge, Time to Act Like a Boss

NY's take is being realistic?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, he's on crack

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't know about this guy, seems shady....

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • He told me to GF myself.

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Why do we need another fluff piece by a homer?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm just here for the free nuts.

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • I love lamp!

    Votes: 1 25.0%
Yes yes yes. I am just as disappointed as many sitting at 3-3. I prepared myself to be 3-3 however since deep down I know Teddy wasn't gonna cut it and a 7th round unproven QB was asked to do a lot in a short time. I am not going to sit here and rehash al the dead horses that have been beaten the past three weeks. High level observations:

  • 3-1 to end the quarter of football.
  • Injuries are off the charts this season maybe like 1993
  • 0-2 to open Q2
  • D needs to dig in
  • O needs to get healthy
Good teams over come this type of adversity, the Steelers are a prime example of this, they just keep playing tough, hardnose football and it showed this past week against Tampa. Good win by a well coached team. Which leads me to this:

  1. McDaniel needs to coach this team and win a football game. Must win game this week.
  2. Beat the Steelers and Lions and you are 5-3 and get out of Q2 at 2-2. This is a win in my opinion after a injury riddled mess.
  3. After these two the next three become very winnable provided the team stays focused and injuries don't decimate them.
Miami has a real chance of going into the San Fran game at 8-3 and I don't remember a time that late in the season that Miami was sitting like that. They better take advantage because Q4, "the run" becomes a gauntlet of tough games in order to make a push. This schedule frankly will tell you a lot moving forward about this team and the new coach. Come together or fail, it's very simple.
 
A team that comes together wins together. Health is the biggest thing stopping us from playing to our full potential. At worst we’re 4-2 right now if fully healthy but this is football and injuries happen. It’s up to the GM and coach to have a half way decent backup ready for when the next man up is needed. With Tua back we should be able to finish strong and get a WC slot. With all the starters on the field and we’re going to the AFC championship game.
 
I wanna look at the glass half full, but then I remember that Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbonoghene all play on the same team.
 
DolfanSince93 said:
I wanna look at the glass half full, but then I remember that Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, and Noah Igbonoghene all play on the same team.
Click to expand...
You mean the same Jackson that people can't wait to return from IR?

Iggy also played fairly well Sunday considering.
 
