Walkin' The Ledge, Time to Act Like a Boss

3-1 to end the quarter of football.

Injuries are off the charts this season maybe like 1993

0-2 to open Q2

D needs to dig in

O needs to get healthy

McDaniel needs to coach this team and win a football game. Must win game this week. Beat the Steelers and Lions and you are 5-3 and get out of Q2 at 2-2. This is a win in my opinion after a injury riddled mess. After these two the next three become very winnable provided the team stays focused and injuries don't decimate them.

Yes yes yes. I am just as disappointed as many sitting at 3-3. I prepared myself to be 3-3 however since deep down I know Teddy wasn't gonna cut it and a 7th round unproven QB was asked to do a lot in a short time. I am not going to sit here and rehash al the dead horses that have been beaten the past three weeks. High level observations:Good teams over come this type of adversity, the Steelers are a prime example of this, they just keep playing tough, hardnose football and it showed this past week against Tampa. Good win by a well coached team. Which leads me to this:Miami has a real chance of going into the San Fran game at 8-3 and I don't remember a time that late in the season that Miami was sitting like that. They better take advantage because Q4, "the run" becomes a gauntlet of tough games in order to make a push. This schedule frankly will tell you a lot moving forward about this team and the new coach. Come together or fail, it's very simple.