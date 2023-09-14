Walsh McDaniel Montana Tua

So many coaches try to find ways to execute a given offense better and more efficient than the next team, and find the better personnel to run that system. Then there are those rare breeds, innovators like Bill Walsh, Shanahan and McDaniel, who take it to the next level and say, "nah, we aren't going to use the status quo." "We gonna come up with our OWN system that attacks defense in a way that can't be defended if executed properly". This forces coaches to invent new defenses to cope, and so the evolution continues.



The best in the business at coming up with those defenses is the man we are facing this Sunday night. Should be interesting, let's see what he's got. I like our chances.