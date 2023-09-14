 Walsh McDaniel Montana Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Walsh McDaniel Montana Tua

For those here too young to remember the late Bill Walsh lead the 49ers to several great seasons and Superbowl victories by coaching Joe Montana to release the ball early and throw to spots, where a well practiced receiver would arrive at the same time as the ball. In the 40 years since Walsh first succeeded with his system I have not seen this style offense executed so well until McDaniel-Tua several games last season and the opener against the Chargers last Sunday.
Signature's of the Walsh System :
1) effective OL play
2) QB able to view multiple targets and make smart decisions
3) precise route running
4) running backs and fullbacks utilized as pass catchers
5) consitently effective downfield blocking by backs, tight ends, and receivers
 
So many coaches try to find ways to execute a given offense better and more efficient than the next team, and find the better personnel to run that system. Then there are those rare breeds, innovators like Bill Walsh, Shanahan and McDaniel, who take it to the next level and say, "nah, we aren't going to use the status quo." "We gonna come up with our OWN system that attacks defense in a way that can't be defended if executed properly". This forces coaches to invent new defenses to cope, and so the evolution continues.

The best in the business at coming up with those defenses is the man we are facing this Sunday night. Should be interesting, let's see what he's got. I like our chances.
 
It's a continuous evolution for offenses and defenses to stay ahead of each other.

Yes, BB is the master of taking away what offenses are attempting to do.

Chess match....... Moves/countermoves.....
 
