Walsh McDaniel Montana Tua

For those here too young to remember the late Bill Walsh lead the 49ers to several great seasons and Superbowl victories by coaching Joe Montana to release the ball early and throw to spots, where a well practiced receiver would arrive at the same time as the ball. In the 40 years since Walsh first succeeded with his system I have not seen this style offense executed so well until McDaniel-Tua several games last season and the opener against the Chargers last Sunday.
Signature's of the Walsh System :
1) effective OL play
2) QB able to view multiple targets and make smart decisions
3) precise route running
4) running backs and fullbacks utilized as pass catchers
5) consitently effective downfield blocking by backs, tight ends, and receivers
