Walterfootball Hiring Grade

Well is anything that they’re saying untrue? If those are facts that McDaniel really didn’t do much with Garoppolo and the fact he didn’t call plays is concerning. Ross being clueless and bad at running a football team is a definite fact.



But before all of you jump on me, i’m gonna wait and see what McDaniel can do before I say anything bad about the guy. I would say the first order of business would be to get rid of “ you know who” but let’s see what happens.