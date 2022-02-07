 Walterfootball Hiring Grade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Walterfootball Hiring Grade

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
B

They need a new web designer that site is horrible. I don’t really mind different opinions though.
 
I used to read that guy until he starting to absolutely suck picking games a few years ago. Now it's a web page stuck in the 90's with bad takes all over it
 
FinPhan54 said:
walterfootball.com

NFL Coach Fire and Hire Grades

walterfootball.com walterfootball.com

Horrendous analysis. Hope you all can join in blasting him on Twitter

Shows he knows nothing and just hates.
Click to expand...
Neat. The middle school student built website has issues. I don't care. Not only are they horrific at website design but they obviously don't do any research to support their "scores".
 
computer-tech-nerd-in-office-picture-id157562259



"....looks like a nerd and can't coach football. Grade F."
 
That guy posts on this board. He just made a post saying mcdaniel is a "dweeb" and is a bad hire.
 
If you dig a little deeper you'll find that that dude Walter is a straight-up sociopath not to mention a moron. So I wouldn't put much stock into his "analysis".
 
Well is anything that they’re saying untrue? If those are facts that McDaniel really didn’t do much with Garoppolo and the fact he didn’t call plays is concerning. Ross being clueless and bad at running a football team is a definite fact.

But before all of you jump on me, i’m gonna wait and see what McDaniel can do before I say anything bad about the guy. I would say the first order of business would be to get rid of “ you know who” but let’s see what happens.
 
I completely stopped reading WalterFootball a few years ago when they went on their covid isn't real rant. They've posted some weird racial stuff before too. The site in general is a cesspool.
 
Doug Pederson, a SB winning coach got a D. I mean that tells me everything I need to know. That being said it is hard to dispute what he is saying. We will see.
 
