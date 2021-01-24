Wanny just indirectly Insulted miami fan base

The Chumba
Rookie
- Joined
- Jun 14, 2005
- Messages
- 23
- Reaction score
- 13
Sunday afternoon NATIONAL fox football pregame show had wanny. He said Buffalo gets no respect as a NY team compared to the jets and Giants, yet they are great with a terrific fan base. He then goes on about how he has coached in great fan bases such as Dallas, Chicago, and Pittsburg , those are towns that reminds him of great fans like Buffalo .
so he left us out, the team with his longest pro tenure as head coach . Not saying I’m shocked we got the beaches etc, but at that moment he decided to leave us out of his example lol
so he left us out, the team with his longest pro tenure as head coach . Not saying I’m shocked we got the beaches etc, but at that moment he decided to leave us out of his example lol
Last edited: