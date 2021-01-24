 Wanny just indirectly Insulted miami fan base | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wanny just indirectly Insulted miami fan base

The Chumba

The Chumba

Rookie
Joined
Jun 14, 2005
Messages
23
Reaction score
13
Sunday afternoon NATIONAL fox football pregame show had wanny. He said Buffalo gets no respect as a NY team compared to the jets and Giants, yet they are great with a terrific fan base. He then goes on about how he has coached in great fan bases such as Dallas, Chicago, and Pittsburg , those are towns that reminds him of great fans like Buffalo .

so he left us out, the team with his longest pro tenure as head coach . Not saying I’m shocked we got the beaches etc, but at that moment he decided to leave us out of his example lol
 
Last edited:
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,136
Reaction score
2,015
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
He knows that home games are so often filled with Jets and Patriot fans relocated that Miami just doesn't have that same feeling as Buffalo, KC, and Philadelphia.
Though I am surprised he mentioned Dallas. Aren't those fans pretty chill?
 
insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
4,064
Reaction score
220
Location
LI, NY
Maybe if he would have put a product worth watching on the field, more people would have shown up during his disgrace of a tenure where he wasted an amazing defense and displayed zero aptitude in scheming and play calling. Wanny can cram it. He sucks.
 
insomnia411

insomnia411

The world is yours
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
4,064
Reaction score
220
Location
LI, NY
I'll never forgive him for wasting that ridiculous roster on D... And Ricky.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,131
Reaction score
1,289
Location
Narnia
The Chumba said:
Sunday afternoon NATIONAL fox football pregame show had wanny. He said Buffalo gets no respect as a NY team compared to the jets and Giants, yet they are great with a terrific fan base. He then goes on about how he has coached in great fan bases such as Dallas, Chicago, and Pittsburg , those are towns that reminds him of great fans like Buffalo .

so he left us out, the team with his longest pro tenure as head coach . Not saying I’m shocked we got the beaches etc, but at that moment he decided to leave us out of his example lol
Click to expand...
Its ok. From my end its recipricated. I keep forgetting he was our teams HC.
Known more for his bum fluff under his nose. Says it all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom