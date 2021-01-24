Wanny just indirectly Insulted miami fan base

Sunday afternoon NATIONAL fox football pregame show had wanny. He said Buffalo gets no respect as a NY team compared to the jets and Giants, yet they are great with a terrific fan base. He then goes on about how he has coached in great fan bases such as Dallas, Chicago, and Pittsburg , those are towns that reminds him of great fans like Buffalo .



so he left us out, the team with his longest pro tenure as head coach . Not saying I’m shocked we got the beaches etc, but at that moment he decided to leave us out of his example lol