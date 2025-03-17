Want some St Patty's day fun ?

fishfanmiami
Let's go Dolphins
Just so happens FH March madness starts at 1 PM today
Here are the battles
They are found above the main forum
Each round is for two day then the winner moves on
This is a bracket tournament style competition that has one poster/member go against another in a battle to try and move on to the final round. Players use jokes/ memes/ music/ comments/ AI/ altered pictures/ and pictures of things like Fishing, Cars, Hunting, Sports and of course hot women...maybe fishing or on a car. This is a Not For Viewing at Work competition, but does have limits on what can be posted.
Probably not safe for work because we allow adult themed funny stuff so tune in after you get off and vote for your favorite posters
It's a blast and we will have a happy St Patty's day for sure
