Want to keep Grant now.

I was for cutting Grant after we drafted Waddle and Holland. The reason is obvious.

Now I come around and want to keep Grant as return specialist.

I dont want our potential #1 weapon to put in situation that expose him to unnecessary danger. I still get flash back of the Cincy game cheap shots.



Imagine this, Waddle has a good first few games. Now he is back there fielding punt kickoff. You are the opposite ST coach and gunner. You know Waddle is a potential TD every time he catch a pass. What would you do? Yep, it will make Cincy cheap shots look like patty cake. No please. Keep Grant, and leave Waddle as WR.