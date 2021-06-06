 Want to keep Grant now. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Want to keep Grant now.

I was for cutting Grant after we drafted Waddle and Holland. The reason is obvious.
Now I come around and want to keep Grant as return specialist.
I dont want our potential #1 weapon to put in situation that expose him to unnecessary danger. I still get flash back of the Cincy game cheap shots.

Imagine this, Waddle has a good first few games. Now he is back there fielding punt kickoff. You are the opposite ST coach and gunner. You know Waddle is a potential TD every time he catch a pass. What would you do? Yep, it will make Cincy cheap shots look like patty cake. No please. Keep Grant, and leave Waddle as WR.
 
Pandarilla said:
He's an all pro return specialist...He's absolutely worth 2-3 million.
Here is the All Pro Punt Returner from last year. Gunnar Olszewski: You will note that he does not make 4M/season like Grant does.

Current Contract​

(UDFA, signed 2019)​

(📝: indicates contract trigger occuring during that year)

YearAgeBase SalaryProrated BonusCap
Number		Cap %Dead Money & Cap Savings
Cut (pre-June 1)Cut (post-June 1)Trade (pre-June 1)Trade (post-June 1)RestructureExtension
201923$495,000$833$454,5390.2%
202024$675,000$833$631,7150.3%
202125$850,000$834$850,8340.4%$834$850,000
Total$2,020,000$2,500$1,937,088


 
Feverdream said:
PFRMpEAvsoJ4Eazis-4m8r5IUZeo8G7f_12LhkkKiAI.jpg


Now this really pisses me off to no end...
 
He was paid because they thought he was going to develop into a better WR - he didn’t.

The other part of it is he is ALSO inconsistent at fielding punts as well - everyone is holding their breath hoping he doesn’t muff it - which he does once every few games.

I’m very ready to move on.
 
I'm excited to see what the wr group looks like come week 1 and 2 of the regular season. barring a rash of injuries the corp should be pretty good regardless of which direction the team goes for the 5th and 6th spots.
 
I'm not big on having Waddle returning kicks. If Wilson or Bowden can do it, great. Grant, for all his faults, is a game changer returning kicks and yes, he f***s up back there, but he's guaranteed to return a couple every year for big yards or TDs. He's not one of the top six wideouts on this team as far as pass catching, but do we cut/trade him because of that and lose what he does on Special Teams?
 
It’s funny to me how everyone thinks he should be playing like a number 1 receiver for 4 million a year. He’s a guy who can score from anywhere on the field. As a wr he’s not that guy. But in an offense with playmakers around him can he I can see him as that 3rd down guy defenses play off of because they have to pay attention to Waddle, Gesicki, Parker, Fuller, or Long. Plus they respect his speed. He actually gets open and catches the underneath stuff. The only problem is that he hasn’t had much room to work with after the catch. Is that worth 4million? It depends on his FD% I guess.
 
Jakeem Grant is super frustrating. With that said I believe there’s always a place for him. Waddle/Fuller and Wilson are fast but a guy like Grant is truly on another level and has world class type speed. It’s enough that teams have to respect that and there’s no corner that would be able to stay with him in single coverage. This drops safety’s back. Between the end arounds, punt and kick returns still think there’s room as 5th/6th wr and specialist. I’d give him the edge over Wilson as he’s faster and that lets him bring a little edge over him plus not sure how Wilson’s sitting out will hurt his stock. Cant help to not think some how Flores holds a grudge.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Jakeem Grant is super frustrating. With that said I believe there’s always a place for him. Waddle/Fuller and Wilson are fast but a guy like Grant is truly on another level and has world class type speed. It’s enough that teams have to respect that and there’s no corner that would be able to stay with him in single coverage. This drops safety’s back. Between the end arounds, punt and kick returns still think there’s room as 5th/6th wr and specialist. I’d give him the edge over Wilson as he’s faster and that lets him bring a little edge over him plus not sure how Wilson’s sitting out will hurt his stock. Cant help to not think some how Flores holds a grudge.
I believe there is a misconception about how much Grant provides and has provided to the team. Let me share some stats.

Last year was Grant's best year ever in the area of Punt Returns. He returned 29 of them for 330 yards... an average Punt Returner would have averaged about 7 yards per return (or 203 yards)... so Grants advantage to us was 127 yards in 2020.

In the regular offense, he caught 36 passes for 373 yards (ONE TD), and added 3 rushes for 20 yards.

2 Fumbles and numerous drops were committed... including the famous one where the ball bounced off of him and went for Tua's INT. He's already 28 and he's not going to suddenly get better. This is what he is.

If we jettisoned Gramt (please), we'd likely give all of his jobs to Lynn Bowden, who as a rookie caught 28 passes for 211 yards (not much less than Grant in fewer snaps). He caught 27 of those 28 passes after week 12 of the season, so he was coming on after Grant had, once again... failed to show much. Bowden also returned punts at Kentucky...

Here is a TD he scored on a Punt.


Grant is NOT going to get better, his hands have always been, not suspect, but bad. He's too small, and oddly... not very good out of the slot. If we keep Grant over younger, better players... I think I'll be astonished.
 
