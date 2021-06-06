Want to keep Grant now.

Dan13Forever
Sewell = waste pick
I was for cutting Grant after we drafted Waddle and Holland. The reason is obvious.
Now I come around and want to keep Grant as return specialist.
I dont want our potential #1 weapon to put in situation that expose him to unnecessary danger. I still get flash back of the Cincy game cheap shots.
Imagine this, Waddle has a good first few games. Now he is back there fielding punt kickoff. You are the opposite ST coach and gunner. You know Waddle is a potential TD every time he catch a pass. What would you do? Yep, it will make Cincy cheap shots look like patty cake. No please. Keep Grant, and leave Waddle as WR.
