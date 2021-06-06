Want to keep Grant now.

MARINO1384 said: Jakeem Grant is super frustrating. With that said I believe there’s always a place for him. Waddle/Fuller and Wilson are fast but a guy like Grant is truly on another level and has world class type speed. It’s enough that teams have to respect that and there’s no corner that would be able to stay with him in single coverage. This drops safety’s back. Between the end arounds, punt and kick returns still think there’s room as 5th/6th wr and specialist. I’d give him the edge over Wilson as he’s faster and that lets him bring a little edge over him plus not sure how Wilson’s sitting out will hurt his stock. Cant help to not think some how Flores holds a grudge. Click to expand...

I believe there is a misconception about how much Grant provides and has provided to the team. Let me share some stats.Last year was Grant's best year ever in the area of Punt Returns. He returned 29 of them for 330 yards... an average Punt Returner would have averaged about 7 yards per return (or 203 yards)... so Grants advantage to us wasin 2020.In the regular offense, he caught 36 passes for 373 yards (ONE TD), and added 3 rushes for 20 yards.2 Fumbles and numerous drops were committed... including the famous one where the ball bounced off of him and went for Tua's INT. He's already 28 and he's not going to suddenly get better. This is what he is.If we jettisoned Gramt (please), we'd likely give all of his jobs to Lynn Bowden, who as a rookie caught 28 passes for 211 yards (not much less than Grant in fewer snaps). He caught 27 of those 28 passes after week 12 of the season, so he was coming on after Grant had, once again... failed to show much. Bowden also returned punts at Kentucky...Here is a TD he scored on a Punt.Grant is NOT going to get better, his hands have always been, not suspect, but bad. He's too small, and oddly... not very good out of the slot. If we keep Grant over younger, better players... I think I'll be astonished.