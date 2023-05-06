Want to see some great stuff ?

Was cruising around YouTube and this came up as a recommendation. I remember this game well - Miami beating Dallas at the end of the year and Marino becoming the 1st QB to ever throw for 5,000 in a season. But what I want to highlight is something else. For those of you who remember Dwight Stephenson this will be a “no big deal” thing. For those of you who don’t - and perhaps wonder how a center could have been called the best football player I ever coached by Bear Bryant, watch the play at the 6:35 mark. Watch him snap the ball and then move a good distance to absolutely DESTROY the blitzing LB. While you’re at it, check out how Tony Nathan finishes the play - what a versatile back he was. We need a C like Dwight. He was a boss.







PS - 13:25 if you want to see Dan torch the blitz on 4th down for a long TD w Clayton