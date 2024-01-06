WAR lost due to injuries

I follow this during the season, and was asked to post it by quite a few posters. Couldn't find it for a while, but here it is. We lead the league in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) lost to injury this season - by miles. A huge gap between us and second most. Adding up X and Y axis gives us about 1.08. No one else is even at 0.7.Sorry it's so big. A couple things: No stats are perfect, I think this underestimates the effect of losing a starting QB (or a good one at least). We're first in defensive WAR lost, and 5th in Offensive WAR lost, both bad. It still feels like we hurt more on offense, but I think that's more players hobbled, the importance of the OL. The D lost Ramsey for half the season, O at least had Tua and Hill for every game but 1. And yes, I advocate a tough team / no excuses / next man up mentality - but at some point it gets really hard.It seems like every season for a decade or more Miami is hit hard, but this year is by far the worst, at least by this stat. (Underestimates losing Tua last year, or Tannehill earlier, for sure)