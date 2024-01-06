 WAR lost due to injuries | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

WAR lost due to injuries

I follow this during the season, and was asked to post it by quite a few posters. Couldn't find it for a while, but here it is. We lead the league in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) lost to injury this season - by miles. A huge gap between us and second most. Adding up X and Y axis gives us about 1.08. No one else is even at 0.7.
image5.png

Sorry it's so big. A couple things: No stats are perfect, I think this underestimates the effect of losing a starting QB (or a good one at least). We're first in defensive WAR lost, and 5th in Offensive WAR lost, both bad. It still feels like we hurt more on offense, but I think that's more players hobbled, the importance of the OL. The D lost Ramsey for half the season, O at least had Tua and Hill for every game but 1. And yes, I advocate a tough team / no excuses / next man up mentality - but at some point it gets really hard.

It seems like every season for a decade or more Miami is hit hard, but this year is by far the worst, at least by this stat. (Underestimates losing Tua last year, or Tannehill earlier, for sure)
 
Never apologize for that!

We are doing far better than just treading water with all these critical injuries, that's for sure and I believe your post shows that to be true.

Regardless of the injuries and losses, we are in a position to do what hardly anyone expected and that's to be a 2 seed in the playoffs*. I'm for it.

*If anyone thought that and want to pat yourself on the back, I would like to see the proof and I'll toss your flowers to you while you pat.
 
Unfortunately, I rarely have to apologize for that!
 
Call me when we beat a contender based on that WAR
 
