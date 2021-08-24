 Was Eguoven(SP-sorry) 'For Real' on Saturday? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was Eguoven(SP-sorry) 'For Real' on Saturday?

Cuz that was freakin awesome.

#49 was playing at a different speed vs Atlanta and just wondering if it was some kind of 'fools gold' thing.
Was it just weaker, less motivated competition or does this guy just have something that can translate to Sundays?
 
Probably just me but I thought he was an obvious hologram.

Unsure how that translates moving forward?

Fractal football?
 
One of those games every athlete has occasionally where it's lights out good.(Unless you're Michael Jordan and you can summon that sh1t outta nowhere!!! Sorry to the younger folks who never saw it).

Eguavoen is going on his 3rd year with us. He's still a special teamer and backup.
 
He did have fresh legs, but what I saw was good plays and leverage and solid tackling....that is not luck! Hope to see more!
 
Tough to say. On one hand, it’s easy to say he was playing against scrubs that shouldn’t be seeing the field on a regular season Sunday. On the other hand, no one else put up 4 sacks against the scrubs.

At the very least, I think it’s earned him a spot on the team. If it translates to the regular season, great.
 
I think Eguavoen has found a home as a middle linebacker. He seems more comfortable attacking the LOS. It just might be, he's now finally comfortable after 2 years in the league?
 
