Was Eguoven(SP-sorry) 'For Real' on Saturday?

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,456
- Reaction score
- 1,302
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
Cuz that was freakin awesome.
#49 was playing at a different speed vs Atlanta and just wondering if it was some kind of 'fools gold' thing.
Was it just weaker, less motivated competition or does this guy just have something that can translate to Sundays?
#49 was playing at a different speed vs Atlanta and just wondering if it was some kind of 'fools gold' thing.
Was it just weaker, less motivated competition or does this guy just have something that can translate to Sundays?