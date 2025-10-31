 Was Flores correct about Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was Flores correct about Tua?

It was apparent after a few years had passed that Flores lost the battle with Grier and was removed. Water under the bridge, now it is time for the new GM to keep removing and then rebuilding.
 
No he was wrong about Tua. Tua developed into a Top 10 QB in the NFL in 2023 and played close to that level last season as well when he was healthy.

I have no idea what has happened to Tua now. Don’t know if the money has changed him, don’t know if the head injuries are taking a toll, don’t know if he’s just overthinking trying to avoid mistakes, etc. Whatever it is he is abysmal right now but it doesn’t reverse the success he previously had.
 
Flores wasn't wrong about Tua. But he also wasn't a good coach either bc all reports about that locker room culture had nothing to do with a rookie QB and everything to do with a toxic coach. He burned through assistant coaches faster than any coach i've seen, which tells you a lot about a HC, especially when the staff he had in year 3 had so many inexperienced or questionable hires across the board. Either he didn't want guys challenging him OR he didn't have great options willing to work for him.
 
Michael Scott said:
Correct about Tua, incorrect about trying to replace him with Deshaun Watson.

I am not a Herbert guy either….. In hindsight I wish we drafted Jordan Love, Justin Jefferson, and Jonathan Taylor or Antoine Winfield Jr. with 5, 18, and 26.
Always wonder what could have been had we traded #18 and #26 to jumped up to get Wirfs ahead of Tampa. Could you imagine having him and Armstead as bookend tackles the last four years?
 
