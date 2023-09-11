 Was good to see Coach McD getting pissed off… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was good to see Coach McD getting pissed off…

At the end when they didn’t initially call the intentional grounding and he had to be restrained by one of the other coaches. I love that hoodie wearing maniac.

For a guy who always sounds like he just got done smoking 2 joints, he can get animated on game day. He loves the game, he loves being here and he’s worked wonders with Tua.

Also can we get a GIF of him losing his shit on that intentional grounding 😂
 
