Was it a dream ?

Nope, woke up and it was in my news feed.... Miami wins again. To all the Media heads and Bill fans stop saying Tua only had 13 /18 completions and 186 yards and TD. Do the math..... Allen had 42/63 for 400. Break that down a little bit and Tua would have thrown for 520 yards and 3.5 TD's with that amount of attempts. Average pass yardage doesn't lie..... 6.3 vs 10.3
 
