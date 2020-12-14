Was it a mistake not going for 2?

Was rewatching the game. When Miami scored to make it 30-23 they kicked the XP to make it 30-24. A 6 point game and risking a KC FG to potentially make it a 9pt two possession game.



So why not go for two? You get it and it’s 30-25. A KC FG makes it a one possession 8pt game. You don’t get it and it’s 30-23 and a KC FG still makes it a two possession game.



So your in the same boat kicking an XP or missing the two point attempt if KC gets three, a two possession game with very little time.



But get that 2pts and Tuas last drive would be for the win and not a FG while still needing the onside kick.



So oversight? Or am I overthinking this one? Was it just a case of expecting our D to get the ball back and drive for the win instead of the tie?



To be fair it never occurred to me at the time. It was an odd scoring scenario because of the rare safety so I get why it didn’t happen. Though I wonder if it was considered.