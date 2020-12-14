Was it a mistake not going for 2?

Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,199
Reaction score
368
Age
37
Location
Arizona
Was rewatching the game. When Miami scored to make it 30-23 they kicked the XP to make it 30-24. A 6 point game and risking a KC FG to potentially make it a 9pt two possession game.

So why not go for two? You get it and it’s 30-25. A KC FG makes it a one possession 8pt game. You don’t get it and it’s 30-23 and a KC FG still makes it a two possession game.

So your in the same boat kicking an XP or missing the two point attempt if KC gets three, a two possession game with very little time.

But get that 2pts and Tuas last drive would be for the win and not a FG while still needing the onside kick.

So oversight? Or am I overthinking this one? Was it just a case of expecting our D to get the ball back and drive for the win instead of the tie?

To be fair it never occurred to me at the time. It was an odd scoring scenario because of the rare safety so I get why it didn’t happen. Though I wonder if it was considered.
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
7,628
Reaction score
2,193
Location
Fort lauderdale
Despacio said:
Was rewatching the game. When Miami scored to make it 30-23 they kicked the XP to make it 30-24. A 6 point game and risking a KC FG to potentially make it a 9pt two possession game.

So why not go for two? You get it and it’s 30-25. A KC FG makes it a one possession 8pt game. You don’t get it and it’s 30-23 and a KC FG still makes it a two possession game.

So your in the same boat kicking an XP or missing the two point attempt, a two possession game with very little time.

But get that 2pts and Tuas last drive would be for the win and not a FG while still needing the onside kick.

So oversight? Or am I overthinking this one? To be fair it never occurred to me at the time. It was an odd scoring scenario because of the rare safety so I get why it didn’t happen. Though I wonder if it was considered.
Click to expand...
if we stopped them on the 4th down play we are looking at winning the game with a td
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
15,908
Reaction score
1,187
Location
Bradenton,FL
You
Despacio said:
Was rewatching the game. When Miami scored to make it 30-23 they kicked the XP to make it 30-24. A 6 point game and risking a KC FG to potentially make it a 9pt two possession game.

So why not go for two? You get it and it’s 30-25. A KC FG makes it a one possession 8pt game. You don’t get it and it’s 30-23 and a KC FG still makes it a two possession game.

So your in the same boat kicking an XP or missing the two point attempt of KC gets three, a two possession game with very little time.

But get that 2pts and Tuas last drive would be for the win and not a FG while still needing the onside kick.

So oversight? Or am I overthinking this one? Was it just a case of expecting our D to get the ball back and drive for the win instead of the tie?

To be fair it never occurred to me at the time. It was an odd scoring scenario because of the rare safety so I get why it didn’t happen. Though I wonder if it was considered.
Click to expand...

You don’t go for two, because you’re expecting a stop. If you stop them, and score, you just need an extra point to win. If you don’t get the two, than the extra point would be just to tie.
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,091
Reaction score
908
Being 7 points from a win is a good spot with lots of time left
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
3,649
Reaction score
3,464
Age
49
Location
Santa Cruz, CA

Why not go for 2 points....

on that last TD? We would’ve only been down by 5 and therefore only 8 after KCs last FG. I was screaming at Flo to go for two. Down 6 and then 9, we needed two scores to come back. We need better situational awareness from our HC in these situations. Oh well.
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
Despacio

Despacio

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
7,199
Reaction score
368
Age
37
Location
Arizona
Valid points. There was 4:15 left when Miami scored. I guess it’s a matter of where you place your trust. I felt the O would’ve gotten the two and I felt they would’ve won if they got the ball back one more time. I guess for me it was a tall order to keep Mahomes out of FG range on his last drive with 4 minutes left. I trusted the D could prevent the 7, but not so much the FG. But damn did they come close on the 4th and 1. Just wish we could’ve saw Tua drive with the game on the line or to tie. Anyways, not the best thought out question on my part. Thanks for responses. 👍
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Starter
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
2,161
Reaction score
1,381
Nappy Roots said:
You


You don’t go for two, because you’re expecting a stop. If you stop them, and score, you just need an extra point to win. If you don’t get the two, than the extra point would be just to tie.
Click to expand...
There in lies the problem. You're expecting a stop, you have a defensive minded H.C, and your defense is too poorly coached to challenge the WR's at the line of scrimmage so you essentially gift wrap the game for the opponent on the final drive. These coaching errors don't happen in Buffalo or NE. Show me the 3rd and 20 BB or McDermott gave up because he has the DB's playing 15 yds back like the Pitt game last year and call cover 0, does not happen. Hard to win the division or even go to the playoffs when you have the 3rd best coaching staff in a division of 4. This coaching staff needs to improve with situational football and I believe they will with time, but right now the whole staff is overrated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom