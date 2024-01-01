 Was it always this negative here? Am I the crazy one that's happy with coaching and Tua and the future? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Was it always this negative here? Am I the crazy one that's happy with coaching and Tua and the future?

Surprised by all the fire McD posts, am I the only one still loving this team and the vibe?

Old guy here without time to analyze games and read threads daily. Have not been as hyped for the fins since the Marino days. Well...maybe a little with Ricky pre-Australia vacation...but Wanny and Fiedler infuriated me back then and felt frustrated as a fan since. Maybe I am just an old man over 50 and would be posting 'fire McD and draft another qb' when I was younger to be fair.

So happy with Tua progress and McD and the roster and what has been done since Flores was canned. Maybe I am living in fantasy land but seems like there is a future now and it's been a long time since we had even a slight chance at a playoff bye.

Bummer we lost, possibly it's fans just venting I guess.

I lurked for many years here before signing up to say anything. Honestly asking - were there always posts calling for heads to roll after every loss on finheaven?

Gonna go yell at a cloud now cause back in my day we had to watch....ah never mind I forgot.
 
No, there are some of us who are still happy with the team and don't see going 11-5, the 2nd best record in the conference, as a lost cause. There are still areas in need of improvement, but the team is getting there.
 
Sadly, we have a large amount of posters who are far softer than our beloved team ever was/has been. The types who would have frantically began studying Japanese the day after Pearl Harbor.

The best thing is to avoid the site for a few days, or just laugh off 90% of the emotional responses and appreciate the 10% who might be critical, but are unwavering in their faith to fight another day.
 
I wouldn't call you crazy, just maybe more a case of buying into something shiny because you haven't had a shot of much of that this century and taking a chance with what's under the hood.

We all want this team to be good. Some of us are seeing more than has been earned because we want to see it. Some of us are pessimistic because we've been down this road before several times with different people in key roles. Personally, I'm not getting excited about this team until it actually does something to get excited about, and I don't mean statistically. I mean more along the lines of actually being competitive in a big-game scenario; we either come out flat or get blown out far too often for an organization that fans keep trying to tell me is trending upward.
 
Always happens after a loss , the children all have to have there lil temper tantrums .
 
I understand your point (perhaps your from Missouri—-the ”show me” state) but if people can’t appreciate that we are on an upward trajectory as a team, then they are not focusing on football. I’ve been a fan since ‘72 and understand the eons of time we have wandered in the wilderness. But I enjoy every season and have the perspective to see we are evolving.
 
