Was it always this negative here? Am I the crazy one that's happy with coaching and Tua and the future?

Surprised by all the fire McD posts, am I the only one still loving this team and the vibe?



Old guy here without time to analyze games and read threads daily. Have not been as hyped for the fins since the Marino days. Well...maybe a little with Ricky pre-Australia vacation...but Wanny and Fiedler infuriated me back then and felt frustrated as a fan since. Maybe I am just an old man over 50 and would be posting 'fire McD and draft another qb' when I was younger to be fair.



So happy with Tua progress and McD and the roster and what has been done since Flores was canned. Maybe I am living in fantasy land but seems like there is a future now and it's been a long time since we had even a slight chance at a playoff bye.



Bummer we lost, possibly it's fans just venting I guess.



I lurked for many years here before signing up to say anything. Honestly asking - were there always posts calling for heads to roll after every loss on finheaven?



Gonna go yell at a cloud now cause back in my day we had to watch....ah never mind I forgot.