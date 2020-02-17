Was Justin Herbert’s stock dropped by a conservative offense?

Herbert did work a lot of short horizontal passes in that scheme, it makes you wonder if he can run a more vertical game, which the answer is yes of course he can. The big issue with him is he is a wheel of fortune type player, meaning, one spin you get a trip to Tahiti with him unleashing some seed for a 35 yard strike between 2 guys or running and breaking tackles for a 35 yard TD. The next spin is bankrupt, and he stares down a guy and throws it into the numbers of a defender. He isnt totally consistent over a whole game. He will have 20 great snaps, then 5 good, then 10 wtf snaps, then 10 good and finally 5 GREAT snaps to win a game. Overall his numbers are good but he really only had pockets of elite play. Whereas Tua and Burrow have shown (Tua more because he has been elite since he stepped on a field and Burrow needed time to acclimate to LSU) the ability to play an entire game great, then the next game play that great and so on...Tua on one leg 2 weeks of surgery almost out dueled Burrow and made several throws that I still cant really wrap my head around, they were that good. Burrow had the craziest run through NFL QBs in recent memory (Tua, Fromm, Hurts, Lawrence) smoking all of them except Tua



And as far as Tua's injury history...before his hip injury even with the ankles and stuff Tua missed one game total. So he is tough and like most players in the NFL gets nicked up; but his play never dipped, on bum ankles he was still putting up crazy game after crazy game. Herbert has been healthy and won games with a lesser supporting cast so he has abilities you drool over but can he develop the SKILL needed in the NFL because we know he has talent. And does his leadership style (or lack thereof) really effect where teams see him and more importantly has Flo and staff decided the mentality of the QB they want, because the HC and QB have to be able to vibe. And does that mentality meet up with Herbert because talent be damned if HC doesnt like you or your mentality.