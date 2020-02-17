Was Justin Herbert’s stock dropped by a conservative offense?

BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,330
Reaction score
2,864
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
I’ve been thinking about this since Herbert’s MVP showing at the Senior Bowl and his stellar week of practices.

It’s not debatable Cristobal ran a very conservative “Ground & Pound” offense... in most experts eyes to a fault.

So is it hard to not consider that Herbert’s draft stock was damaged by this? By all accounts Herbert is prototype and the negatives on him were to at least some degree...negated by his showing in Mobile.

I do not want an injury prone college QB... he’s going to play more games against bigger faster players on average that hit harder.

Burrow and Tua both played in wide open offenses that let them shine in college... Herbert did not enjoy that luxury... he was handcuffed.

I am greatly cooling to Tua....and now see QB1-Burrow ...QB2-Herbert....QB3-Tua(because of injuries)....QB4-Love.

I say either move up for Burrow who I think is off the charts in intangibles...or sit tight at 5 and see how the draft unfolds.
 
Last edited:
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
445
Reaction score
561
Age
35
Location
Kansas
I still see so many of the same traits in Herbert as I did in Tannehill. Sometimes he really looks the part, makes all the throws and has flashes of brilliance.... until the game matters most. In those moments, Herbert just like Tannehill, have a tendency to fall short.

I will say I believe Herbert is a miles better prospect than Tannehill was, but Tua had 10 Games in the last 2 years where he threw 4 Tds and 0 Ints. If both QBs stay healthy, Tua is the better prospect.
 
elite14eva

elite14eva

Yashu Mane!!!
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
7,757
Reaction score
1,896
Location
Newport News,Va
MrChadRico said:
I still see so many of the same traits in Herbert as I did in Tannehill. Sometimes he really looks the part, makes all the throws and has flashes of brilliance.... until the game matters most. In those moments, Herbert just like Tannehill, have a tendency to fall short.

I will say I believe Herbert is a miles better prospect than Tannehill was, but Tua had 10 Games in the last 2 years where he threw 4 Tds and 0 Ints. If both QBs stay healthy, Tua is the better prospect.
Click to expand...
I don't want herbert at all
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,359
Reaction score
5,836
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
MrChadRico said:
I still see so many of the same traits in Herbert as I did in Tannehill. Sometimes he really looks the part, makes all the throws and has flashes of brilliance.... until the game matters most. In those moments, Herbert just like Tannehill, have a tendency to fall short.

I will say I believe Herbert is a miles better prospect than Tannehill was, but Tua had 10 Games in the last 2 years where he threw 4 Tds and 0 Ints. If both QBs stay healthy, Tua is the better prospect.
Click to expand...
Except Tua is injury prone. When you have to put the "if" disclaimer in the statement, that says a lot.

Herbert's TD/INT ratio was pretty damn good too, by the way.
 
Last edited:
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,983
Reaction score
4,021
Location
NJ
Herbert apparently complained several times about the offense. His frustration is well documented. I think there could be something there, in terms of "Holding Herbert Back", while in that offense at Oregon.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
18,330
Reaction score
2,864
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
dolfan91 said:
Herbert apparently complained several times about the offense. His frustration is well documented. I think there could be something there, in terms of "Holding Herbert Back", while in that offense at Oregon.
Click to expand...
There are many that fail to consider the situation a QB is in... and how it effects his performance.

Miami has done a Ton of due dillegence on Herbert and I’m comfortable with whatever decision they make.

It seems to me Miami has been to obvious with the Tua interest and it could be a smokescreen.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,577
Reaction score
3,040
I think his showing at the Senior Bowl really helped Herbert. He's not without flaws, but get him with a good coaching staff, with a plan to build around him, and he could be very successful.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
445
Reaction score
561
Age
35
Location
Kansas
BlueFin said:
There are many that fail to consider the situation a QB is in... and how it effects his performance.

Miami has done a Ton of due dillegence on Herbert and I’m comfortable with whatever decision they make.

It seems to me Miami has been to obvious with the Tua interest and it could be a smokescreen.
Click to expand...
I'll agree, if the staff believes hes the guy, I'll support it, Herbert has the tools to be successful. I still want him behind Burrow and Tua
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,959
Reaction score
8,384
Location
Florida
Tua injured on the bench is still better then a fully healthy Herbert starting. Herbert is not a leader, has even said as much, has played poorly anytime he has been pressured. He was a good QB in the PAC 12, but that is like bragging you are the worlds tallest midget.

I take Tua, his injury history and those concerns every single draft over Herbert and his concerns as a player on the field.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,359
Reaction score
5,836
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
FSU Truth said:
Tua injured on the bench is still better then a fully healthy Herbert starting.
Click to expand...
I really hope this is rhetorical exaggeration on your part.

You really think an injured player, cheerleading from the sideline has more effect than the guy actually on the field?
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
726
Reaction score
644
Oregon played a conservative offensive because the coaching staff knew his limitations
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
870
Reaction score
1,017
Herbert did work a lot of short horizontal passes in that scheme, it makes you wonder if he can run a more vertical game, which the answer is yes of course he can. The big issue with him is he is a wheel of fortune type player, meaning, one spin you get a trip to Tahiti with him unleashing some seed for a 35 yard strike between 2 guys or running and breaking tackles for a 35 yard TD. The next spin is bankrupt, and he stares down a guy and throws it into the numbers of a defender. He isnt totally consistent over a whole game. He will have 20 great snaps, then 5 good, then 10 wtf snaps, then 10 good and finally 5 GREAT snaps to win a game. Overall his numbers are good but he really only had pockets of elite play. Whereas Tua and Burrow have shown (Tua more because he has been elite since he stepped on a field and Burrow needed time to acclimate to LSU) the ability to play an entire game great, then the next game play that great and so on...Tua on one leg 2 weeks of surgery almost out dueled Burrow and made several throws that I still cant really wrap my head around, they were that good. Burrow had the craziest run through NFL QBs in recent memory (Tua, Fromm, Hurts, Lawrence) smoking all of them except Tua

And as far as Tua's injury history...before his hip injury even with the ankles and stuff Tua missed one game total. So he is tough and like most players in the NFL gets nicked up; but his play never dipped, on bum ankles he was still putting up crazy game after crazy game. Herbert has been healthy and won games with a lesser supporting cast so he has abilities you drool over but can he develop the SKILL needed in the NFL because we know he has talent. And does his leadership style (or lack thereof) really effect where teams see him and more importantly has Flo and staff decided the mentality of the QB they want, because the HC and QB have to be able to vibe. And does that mentality meet up with Herbert because talent be damned if HC doesnt like you or your mentality.
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
495
Reaction score
158
I remember hearing back in the Fall that Miami actually liked Herbert more than Tua.

IF you can coach some of the inconsistency out of Herbert he could be a huge star. his talent is undeniable.

There are worries about whether he is an " Alpha" type or not but you can be competitive without being a fiery, vocal guy so you have to get to know the kid to see if he will be a leader or not.I don't think you can be an outstanding QB without leadership qualities but you don't have to be a rah rah guy to be a leader.

I still prefer a healthy Tua but that guy may not exist.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
12,959
Reaction score
8,384
Location
Florida
Mach2 said:
I really hope this is rhetorical exaggeration on your part.

You really think an injured player, cheerleading from the sideline has more effect than the guy actually on the field?
Click to expand...
I should amend that...Tua on one leg is a better QB then Justin Herbert.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom